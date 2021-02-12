Kenyon-Wanamingo Superintendent Bryan Boysen says he's scouring every corner for places to pare down the district's 2021-22 budget, including transportation routes/activity shuttle, contracts with vendors and supply accounts.
"We're turning over every stone to see where money is being spent to avoid (statutory operating debt) as much as possible," Boysen told the School Board during its Feb. 9 meeting.
The reductions are needed to avoid statutory operating debt. According to the state Department of Education, statutory operating debt "exists if the school’s operating debt is more than 2½ percent of the most recent fiscal year’s expenditures." Along with statutory operating debt comes state oversight to help eliminate the budgetary problems and get a district back on track financially.
One of the biggest issues for the district is lower enrollment, which means a reduction in state aid.
Boysen said there are currently 36 incoming kindergarteners and 57 2020 graduates, a net loss of 21 pupils.
Aimee Lake from School Management Services, who is helping the district through its budget process, also noted the estimated enrollment projection for this school year is 38 student fewer than budgeted. Lake said the budget was formulated before the district understood a change in learning models due to COVID-19 would be needed and before a number of families enrolled their child elsewhere or decided to homeschool them.
Besides struggling financially, Boysen says COVID put a damper on things, something that is being recognized by the state legislature. At a previous superintendents meeting, attendees met with area legislators and found there are people lobbying on the district's behalf. Boysen said they are asking if districts can utilize last year's enrollment numbers to help districts struggling to retain state aid when they were higher.
Board member Marilyn Syverson asked Boysen what the number one thing that can be controlled in a public school is, as far where reductions could be made.
Boysen said numerous items such as programming and staff can be controlled by the district.
"We can communicate to the public with transparency. The books are open so people can see where, why and how we're hurting. We can control our brand. We have lots of good things going for us," he said.
Despite the numbers, Boysen said it's important to remind residents that the district offers an "awesome" product through exceptional staff, great facilities, Twitter, YouTube, Inside the Lair videos, Community Education programming and extracurricular activities.
"It's good to continue, even though we're in these tough times, we still have to broadcast and be positive," said Boysen. "We have a lot to be positive about. It's a great district and it's a great time to be a Knight."
Syverson also asked Boysen how close the district is to statutory operating debt.
Currently, the district is at -2.31%, which Boysen says is right at the cusp of qualifying for the label. Though the district could coast into the next fiscal year if spending is frozen, that doesn't leave room for hiccups that could occur down the road like a roof leak or an issue with the boiler.
Lake added that if the district keeps things stable, it can stay at that number but the better option would be to get out of the red.
Following an additional question from Syverson if the district could stay at that number, Boysen though it's possible, he is still going to see where further cuts can be made.
While Boysen acknowledged that the district made good progress last month in eliminating the school resource officer and reducing the Knights Kids program, he's not satisfied that nothing more can be done.
"We also have to continue to look at what might have to be moved, shifted or cut," he said.