According to its site, more than 3,400 teams and nearly 55,000 youth participate in the American Legion Baseball program yearly from all 50 states and Canada.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo American Legion team, sponsored by the Kenyon American Legion Post 78, is one of those 3,000+ teams.
Together, members from the American Legion, Color Guard, VFW and Veterans Support Group, along with baseball players and their families, will serve a bountiful dinner to guests Saturday evening.
The money raised from the dinner will be used to support the American Legion Youth Baseball program and other community projects.
Having to cancel the annual American Legion Post 78 ham and turkey dinner last year, due to COVID-19, organizers and volunteers look forward to bringing it back this year. The dinner is served from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kenyon VFW, 601 Second St., Kenyon.
The cost is $17 for ages 12 and older, $7 for ages 5 to 11 and free for ages 4 and under. Carry out service and home delivery are available between 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday by calling 507-259-4925.
Legion member Frank Peterson said the Legion has sponsored the baseball team for about 40 years. Larry Van De Walker, manager of the Legion baseball team, said he took over after the passing of former manager of 21 years, Duane Fredrickson.
Van De Walker said it costs a lot of money to be in Legion baseball, having to pay about $1,800 for umpires, $500+ for registration, $500 for team insurance and entry fees for tournaments, like the annual trip to Ely. On top of that, the team pays to rent the field through Community Education, and has to purchase baseballs and bats.
Van De Walker estimates four dozen balls add up to about $300, while one single bat is $400. Those numbers don’t include expenses for transportation, as the team doesn’t have the funds to hire a bus driver, etc. Since they don’t want to put the burden of all those expenses on kids and their families, Van De Walker said that is the main reason why they have fundraisers.
Van De Walker notes numerous major league players participated in Legion baseball, and said it’s a pretty big deal.
“It’s fun to get to go to all of these parks in the postseason. We try to take ideas and bring them home to improve our fields in that way,” said Van De Walker. “We’ve got some stuff up our sleeve now for next year.”
Legion Post 78 Commander Doug Henke said the dinner has been taking place for a good number of years and has always been made possible with volunteers. Money raised from bingo four times a year is also used for the team’s operating expenses.
Henke commends the Veterans Support Group, which has been a “tremendous” help to the VFW, Legion and Color Guard over the years. He said there are still some raffle tickets left, and they can be purchased by Legion members in Kenyon or through Van De Walker in Wanamingo.