In the early morning hours of April 4, 2021, Goodhue County dispatch received a call of a roll over crash on Highway 52 near County 1 Boulevard, in the southbound lane, in Leon Township. The caller stated a person was lying in the middle of the road and thought there were two more possibly ejected from the vehicle.
The first person on scene was citizen and off duty officer Bryan Kotschevar. Upon stopping at the scene, Bryan immediately assessed it and began to administer aid to the male occupant lying in the roadway who had two severe injuries. Deputy Josh Kurtti arrived next and assisted with providing aid, securing a tourniquet to the leg and holding gauze on the victim’s head to attempt to stop the bleeding until EMS arrived on scene.
Other deputies, Minnesota State Patrol, and EMS continued to arrive on scene, began providing aid and helped in securing the roadway to EMS could continue its care for the victims. Sadly, the other victim did not make it and was pronounced dead at the scene. Once stable, the male victim was transported to an area hospital for care.
Bryan and Deputy Kurtti’s quick actions in rendering aid and applying the tourniquet helped save the life of the individual. They worked together and used their medical training to provide lifesaving care. For their actions, citizen and off duty officer Bryan Kotschevar is awarded the Citizen’s Medal of Commendation and Deputy Josh Kurtti is awarded the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Citation.