Renee Hildebrandt began teaching in the small community of Kenyon in 1984, but little did she know that it would become more than just her first teaching job.
job right after graduating from Concordia College in Moorhead.
Throughout her 37 years teaching at Kenyon/Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools, Hildebrandt met her husband; Kevin, raised her two daughters, Sarah (26) and Natalie (22), and developed numerous relationships with students, families, co-workers and friends. Hildebrandt will say farewell to K-W at the end of this school year, as she begins her retirement.
Growing up in McIntosh, in northern Minnesota, Hildebrandt was used to being in a small community, but it wasn't until she got the Kenyon Schools job that she learned her home county up of Polk was called the "Goodhue County of the North" because of the number of Norwegian immigrants that settled first in the Kenyon-Wanamingo area and then moved north.
Here, she found many family names she grew up with common in the K-W community. Hildebrandt said she's particularly enjoyed the close relationships that can be made in a small town.
"You know everyone and I feel like the saying 'it takes a village to raise a child' is so true in a small town. Everyone works together and looks out for one another," said Hildebrandt."I love that I know students and families and can greet them around town."
Hildebrandt said being a teacher felt like such an easy and natural decision for her. Not only does she find joy in working with young people, she also loves learning, so she found that being a teacher was a great choice for her. Teaching was also a large part of her life growing up, as both of her parents were teachers. Her mother taught in a one room schoolhouse and her father was a teacher, coach, high school principal and superintendent. She also helped Hildebrandt's high school PE teacher/coach with elementary PE classes, something she loved.
Hildebrandt's dream was to be an elementary PE teacher, but after discovering that she enjoyed classroom teaching in college, she decided to pursue that along with coaching.
Changes in the teaching industry
Over the almost four decades of Hildebrandt's career, she has witnessed great strides in technology. When she first started teaching, using computers in education was just beginning. Now, they are used everyday in some capacity. Given the challenges of COVID-19 over the past year and a half, Hildebrandt appreciates that technology has made it possible to continue to educate students in a different way.
Another notable change, Hildebrandt says, is the way teachers approach students and their different needs.
"While there has always been a variety of abilities within a classroom, it has become more apparent over the years that we need to educate the whole child — their social and emotional health, along with academic skills," said Hildebrand. "There is a better understanding now of the role social and emotional health and meeting the needs of students play in their academic success than when I first started teaching."
Hildebrandt said she will always remember the "wonderful" coworkers she had over the years. Ione Overby, particularly, was a great mentor for her at the beginning of her career. And, she said, Deb Hinrichs has also been a wonderful partner in second grade over the past 27 years.
Hinrichs says it has been both a privilege and a blessing to have had Hildebrandt as second-grade teammate for almost three decades.
"I appreciate the way we have collaborated when making academic decisions for our students," said Hinrichs. "By working together, she has made me a better teacher. Renee has been so supportive in my professional and personal life."
Cherishing the conversations and laughs her and Hildebrandt have shared about families, friends and students, Hinirchs said she will miss Hildebrandt's positive attitude and enthusiasm for teaching.
Warm wishes
Deanna Lurken, K-W Elementary School paraprofessional, worked in Hildebrandt's room second-grade classroom for several years, While watching Hildebrandt interact with her class, Lurken said she's learned a lot about how to work with students.
"She had such a calm and caring teaching mannerism, and her students loved and respected her, as have all her co-workers over the many years she has taught in the K-W school district," said Lurken. "Her enthusiasm and love for teaching has never diminished over the years, which is so rare in the teaching world."
Lurken, too, feels lucky to have worked for someone she can call a great friend. Though she will miss Hildebrandt at school, Lurken knows they will have a friendship that will last long after her time at K-W.
"K-W Elementary was very fortunate to have such an exceptional teacher in Renee Hildebrandt for so many years," added Lurken.
Hildebrandt says she'll miss her coworkers, and has enjoyed the friendships she made over the years. She will also miss 7- and 8-year olds, as they are typically so excited and enthusiastic about learning that it makes her job fun.
"They have so much energy," Hildebrandt said.
Though Hildebrandt doesn't have any big plans after retirement at this time, but hopes to do more of the things she loves, like traveling and skiing.