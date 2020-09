County Road 12 will be fully closed beginning Monday, Sept. 28 near the intersection of Mantorville Road for City utility work. The closure is anticipated to last 2-3 weeks. During this time, there will be no eastern access to or from Kenyon within County Road 12. During this time, use the official marked detour routes of County Road 1 and Hwy. 60, as shown above. Anyone with questions can contact Derek Olinger at 507-525-2685 or derek.olinger@bolton-menk.com. (Image courtesy of the city of Kenyon)