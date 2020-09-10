When it comes to scams and fraud, there are a number of them — from coronavirus scams, rumors and price gouging, to telephone and banking scams, investment scams, charity scams, and the list goes on and on. And they can happen to anyone.
Since they present challenges to all communities, no matter the size, the Kenyon Area Business Association and Kenyon Police Department partnered to host a fraud presentation before the monthly Sept. 9 KABA meeting.
Police Chief Lee Sjolander shared various stories and information about active investigations of fraud happening to those in the local area as examples of the types of things to be on the lookout for.
"I don't think people realize how prevalent this is," said Sjolander at the meeting. "It's like everyday at some level. Linda (the department's administrative assistant) can tell you as much as I can with the phone ringing frequently with reports of scams via phone call, email or in the mail."
Sjolander said oftentimes, people don't think scams will happen to them, but if they do, they are hard to solve.
In one of KPD's active investigations, the victim was scammed out of $100,000. Sjolander says he doesn't think they will be able to get any of that money back due to the fast pace of these types of scams. In this situation, the individual met someone online and after corresponding for a couple months, the person said they have to move out of the country. Although they never met in person, the individual was duped with a type of grooming behavior. Sjolander says it's difficult tracking certain items down as it's now overseas and emails and bank accounts can change so quickly.
Several other examples include receiving false calls from the Internal Revenue Service, getting stolen checks in the mail, selling items on the internet and receiving bad checks for payment and getting emails from online retailers or a big box company, saying the individual's account needs to be verified because they think it's been hacked. Although it may look legitimate, Sjolander says it is not.
"I can't stress this enough, the IRS will not call you … law enforcement will also not call you saying we have a warrant out for you in this state or county and you have to go buy iTunes gift cards online," added Sjolander. "If there's a way out there to get a dollar off of somebody, this happens a great deal. Scams happen all the time."
The nice thing about living in a small town, Sjolander says, is that someone usually hears about a scam going around sooner than later. One scam common among older residents, Sjolander says, involves a call from someone purporting to a grandchild. In one instance, the grandchild said they were in an Uber in California and drugs were found in the car and they were being held responsible so they needed bail money, and included instructions not to tell their parents.
Sjolander says it's a "very" easy thing to do to obtain anyone's name, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security number.
"It's gotten so sophisticated, you'll see this stuff in the mail, and you'll think, wow this is really something," said Sjolander.
As a "wake up" call, Sjolander encourages everyone to search themselves on the internet to see what information is available. Oftentimes, Sjolander says the internet is where scammers can get family information, which they use for the grandparent-grandchild call. On the other hand, there are also services anyone can use — like DeleteMe — who "scrub" some information off of the internet. Although it doesn't take anyone "completely" off the grid, Sjolander says it takes personal information off many sites.
Sjolander encourages everyone to take the time to research some of the different scams and how to be on the lookout for them, as well as togo through bank statements with a "fine-tooth comb" to keep track of debit/credit/HSA card purchases. He also urges everyone to be aware of "spoofed" phone calls, where scammers use computer programs to spoof a certain phone number, meaning it could appear as if KPD is calling, but it really isn't.
If a scammer calls someone's phone and they answer, Sjolander says then they know that number is active and share that with others and soon that individual's phone will be "blown up" with calls from scammers. On his personal phone, Sjolander says if he doesn't recognize the number, he doesn't answer it, following the thinking that if it's legitimate, they will leave a message.
"We all get calls about some award you won or that the vehicle service is up on your car or the grandparent phone call," said Sjolander.