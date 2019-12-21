A single finalist was selected to interview for the Kenyon-Wanamingo interim superintendent position at the Dec. 18 School Board meeting, after the position was posted on the district's employment site, Applitrack, earlier this month.
The opening follows the November of K-W Superintendent Jeff Pesta who has accepted the interim superintendent's job with Hastings Public Schools.
Dr. David Thompson will be interviewed at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 at the K-W Elementary School media center. The meeting is open to the public.
Thompson, one of four applicants who applied for the position, was selected based on his years of experience, which was one of the qualifications listed by the board. Qualifications listed on the district website include holding a current licensure as a superintendent in Minnesota, preferred experience as a superintendent, demonstrating the ability to prioritize tasks and delegate as needed and being able to support the vision of a model, rural school district.
Thompson retired in 2017 after serving as the superintendent of the Stewartville Public Schools for 17 years. He had also served in various administrative positions in southeast Minnesota for over 20 years prior to that appointment.
He began his career in 1977 as a science teacher, activities director and coach in Elgin-Millville Public Schools, according to his Linkedin page. He was a principal in Goodhue, Stewartville and Farmington schools before taking a position as director of secondary education in Farmington.
The K-W Board intends to have an interim superintendent serve on a part-time basis from Feb. 1 through June 30. It intends to work this spring on finding a permanent superintendent.