Rodney Roberts

Kenyon Police Chief Jeff Sjoblom, right, introduces the newest member to the department at the Jan. 11 Kenyon City Council meeting: Officer Rodney Roberts. Sjoblom and Roberts worked alongside each other as SWAT officers for 12 years with Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. Roberts previously served as a patrol deputy in 2004 before the KPD was re-established. He told the City Council he was in the area for 18 months and loved his time in Kenyon, and has great memories in town. Roberts brings an open mind and passion for the job and people. Along with his background in law enforcement, Roberts also brings experience from the service where he was a medic, and is currently a master recovery diver for the counties of Goodhue and Wabasha. Pictured, Roberts introduces his wife, Michelle, to the Council. Roberts takes the role of Officer Brian Homeier, who was appointed from a part-time officer to full time at the Dec. 14 meeting. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

