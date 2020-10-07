Although he didn’t walk into the VFW Post 141 looking for a job 17 years ago, when Kenyon native Don Skillestad walked out of the VFW that day, he gained five jobs. He later inherited the club manager’s role, and the rest, Skillestad says is history.
After ending his career at the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Jail, Skillestad wanted to fill his newfound time volunteering at the VFW. That’s when he asked VFW staff and members if they needed a hand. Now, after serving as the VFW Post’s quartermaster for 17 years and club manager for about 11, Skillestad officially retired from both roles on Oct. 1.
VFW Kitchen Manager Renee Mund will serve as interim club manager under Skillestad’s guidance until the VFW hires a new manager. He offered to answer any questions the new manager may have once the permanent position is filled. As for quartermaster, Skillestad will show VFW Commander Scott Quamme the ropes. Since it’s an organization he’s still involved in, Skillestad will help out when he can.
Of filling in as interim manager, Mund said, “It’ll be big shoes to fill, but I’ll hopefully just learn more about day to day learning … knowing when deliveries come and doing more of the ordering and inventory.”
Looking ahead to the next few months, Skillestad doesn’t exactly know how that will look and/or what he will do. He plans to make himself available to volunteer, whether it be in his church or any of the five veterans organizations he is involved in — Disabled Veterans, Goodhue County United Veterans, Conrad Ostum VFW Post #141, Joseph A Gates American Legion Post #78 and Kenyon Veterans Color Guard.
Skillestad says he also wants to help his kids in their careers where needed.
“With the fire department, I can help clean trucks because those guys are so busy,” said Skillestad, a retired fireman of 15-20 years. “My daughter, who works at HealthFinders in Faribault, also said they can always find things for him to do … Officially, I’ve worn a lot of hats over the years.”
One thing Skillestad looks forward to is being able to attend family events and not having to worry about missing them due to covering shifts, etc at the VFW.
Over the years, he’s enjoyed the camaraderie with those who stop by the VFW for different things.
“What’s really enjoyable is when you have people that aren’t local that have heard about it and have supper,” said Skillestad of the VFW’s popular Mixer Nights. “When you come here for supper, you get a meal.”
Mund also enjoys the camaraderie between coworkers and listening to the local coffee guys’ conversations in the morning. She says they are fascinating and funny at the same time.
She describes Skillestad as someone who has always been easy to talk to, accessible and someone who can help with anything. Since he knows the VFW so well, he can offer many perspectives to help and refer her to someone else if more information is needed.
In a Facebook post, the VFW Post 141 thanked Skillestad for his many years of service, wished him well on his retirement and reminded him that now it’s his time to sit down for morning coffee.
A rocky road ahead
Skillestad worries about the VFW moving forward, as many veterans organizations across the nation have closed their doors. The Faribault VFW closed in 2014, and in the cities, Skillestad said, four VFWs consolidated with another VFW.
The Kenyon VFW is home to meetings for the Legion, VFW, VFW Auxiliary, Lions Club, Snowmobile Club, Fire Department and it also hosts a coffee group of guys six days a week. Skillestad says they also host weddings and class reunions, none of which were able to be held throughout the course of summer due to COVID-19 restrictions. While the VFW can hold about 200 people, 50% capacity guidelines would only allow 100, so Skillestad hasn’t scheduled anything for that reason to keep numbers down.
While the VFW was closed for several months due to COVID-19, there was no revenue, but the monthly utility, gas and air conditioning bills still had to be paid. There also weren’t funds coming in from gambling funds, so the VFW couldn’t donate anything to those in need, what Skillestad describes as a ripple effect.
Skillestad says the day to day business at the bar doesn’t really amount to much, but hosting weekly events such as Wing Nights, Burger Basket Nights and Mixer Nights get people inside the building. Wedding receptions are one of the more common events — along with Rose Fest, Veterans Day and Memorial Day — that bring revenue into the VFW.
“This place is really hurting,” said Skillestad of the recent changes.
The VFW, Skillestad says relies on volunteers and donations. He stresses the importance of the community coming into the VFW as a show of support, even if it is to purchase a can of pop.
Mund, who’s been kitchen manager at the VFW for eight years, said it’s slowly getting back into the routine of hosting meal nights, and she hopes it will become more active again.
Just recently, the VFW applied for Emergency COVID Relief Funding to offset expenses, as the VFW’s day to day expenses are paid by receipts generated by the kitchen and club operations. The club has used its savings, raised to pay for updates to the kitchen, to pay routine bills. The VFW not only provides a meeting facility, but it also loans medical equipment to those in need and provides financial support to schools and area nonprofits.
At a September Kenyon City Council meeting, the council approved a resolution that would credit 50% of 2021’s liquor license fee, up to $600 for local liquor establishments that had to close for several months. This includes the VFW, Kenyon Golf Course and Kenyon Bar and Grill.