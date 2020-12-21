If all commissioners are to be paid equally, Goodhue County Commissioner Jason Majerus believes the calculation needs to include health insurance.
That was the Fourth District commissioner's argument during a discussion last week about salary increases for 2021.
Commissioners maintained their annual salary at $22,713 annually, eschewing a proposed 2.5% increase, but Majerus felt that commissioners who receive health insurance benefits from the county ought to instead pay for them out of their own pocket. The current method, he reasoned, is being paid for by taxpayers.
"If we're all on the same basis, I'm not sure why one commissioner would feel entitled to or had option of taking a higher benefit package," said Majerus. "We should all be paid the same."
Human Resource Director Melissa Cushing asked Majerus for more direction on what he was suggesting, as benefits aren't added into the wages.
"When a wage rate is determined for a job, we aren't looking at benefits to determine that wage rate is, we are looking at the job duties, which pay equity comes into play, for all employees across the board," said Cushing.
Majerus said the tipping point with him was the health insurance, as commissioners are elected officials, not county employees.
"I don't care what this paper says I make, I can return that money to the townships and cities I represent," said Majerus in frustration. "You could ask the townships and cities you represent to pay for your health insurance. Don't ask the taxpayers to do it. That's what I have a problem with."
Arguing against Majerus' suggestion, Board Chair Paul Drotos said he didn't know exactly how Majerus planned to attract county board candidates unless they're adequately compensated. With responsibility for $75 million budget, Drotos said commissioners' jobs required a lot of time and attention.
"I find this proposal somewhat insulting …," added Drotos.
Unsure why Drotos took offense, Majerus said he has a problem with the extra for benefits and health, and that everyone should be able to take the same amount home with them, making all commissioners equal. Commissioners have the option of taking the county-offered health insurance coverage.
"I just think all commissioners should be treated equally, it's a big factor with health insurance that we aren't all being treated equally," said Majerus.
Commissioner Brad Anderson warned the board about traveling down a rabbit hole. The best thing the board could do, Anderson said, was to vote the motion down and leave the wages unchanged.
Majerus said the problem lies with equal pay for benefits. He said he'd much rather prefer those who receive health insurance to pay for it themselves, ultimately solving his question. If the board agreed, Majerus said he would remove his motion. Majerus' motion then morphed from equal pay across the board, to leaving wages as is, and those who wish to participate in county-funded health insurance programs must pay for it on their own.
Before Majerus' motion failed, County Administrator Scott Arneson asked the board if it could move the discussion to the board retreat. The discussion is bigger than just the commissioners and needs time to address it properly. Arneson said the county has employees who have been asking to receive payment instead of taking health insurance for years, and it's not just health insurance, either.
"I think we're in an area we should study before making motions on it," said Arneson. "Maybe it's a study we want to look at through our retreat/workshop to equalize pay."
The board also approved the per diem at $50/day.