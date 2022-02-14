Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools will have some representation at both the Minnesota All-State Choirs' reunion concert and the American Choral Directors Association of Minnesota's ninth and tenth grade honor choirs concert Saturday, Feb. 19.
Senior Elliot Olson and junior Ashley Rechtzigel will participate in the reunion performance of the Minnesota All-State Choirs. The concert will be held at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis at 10 a.m. K-W Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher said this performance is a "reunion" from their week at all-state camp which was held at St. John's University in August of 2021.
Olson said he is looking forward to seeing the people he met their again, including his conductor Dr. Mark Potvin and singing in a "really good choir." Rechtzigel, too, is excited to see the friends she made and sing with her conductor, Dr. Ferdinand.
Inside the choir room, Rechtzigel said things are going "really well" and students have a lot of "good stuff" to look forward to.
Both Olson and Rechtzigel encourage others to try out for the honor choir opportunities, and said the experiences pay off in the end.
Said Rechtizgel, "It's a good opportunity, they make you a better singer. You have to work really hard for it."
Added Olson, "It doesn't hurt to try them out. Even if you don't make it, you will still be a good musician because you focused on a song and learned it to the best of your abilities."
On that same day, sophomore William Van Epps and ninth grader Lydia Flotterud will participate in the ACDA (American Choral Directors Association) of Minnesota ninth & 10th grade honor choirs.
Schumacher said Lydia will sing in the Soprano-Alto Choir, and William will sing in the Tenor-Bass Choir.
Ninth grader Charlie Koncur was also selected for this prestigious honor but due to a schedule change will not be able to participate.
The concert will be held at Bethel University's Benson Hall at 5:15 p.m.
Van Epps said he is looking forward to performing in a "really good choir," and having a fun time.
"It's a pretty good opportunity," said Van Epps of being able to sing new pieces in honor choirs.