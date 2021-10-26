Whether you prefer Snickers or Skittles, there are sure to be enough opportunities to trick or treat for an assortment of candy options this weekend.
An array of Halloween-themed activities take place Saturday and Sunday in the local areas, from Wanamingo’s Main Street, Depot Park, Riverside Park and a rural Dennison farm.
The Hallo-weekend begins Saturday, Oct. 30 with Wanamingo and Trinity Lutheran Church’s Fourth Annual Trunk or Treat. Held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, the event takes place at Riverside Park in Wanamingo and features games, prizes and lots of fun.
Organizer Karissa Wood said four years ago her church was looking to plan an event for the community and had seen other area churches hold trunk or treat events. Since there wasn’t anything of that nature in Wanamingo, Wood said she thought it would be a great way to get the community together.
“I personally enjoy seeing all of the creativity that goes into decorating the trunks, people put a lot of time and effort into their theme, it’s fun to see what they come up with,” said Wood of the event. “Last year we estimated that we had about 300 trunk or treaters so I’m hoping for another great turnout this year!”
Wood says the kids love the event, and can be found playing on the playground once they’ve gotten all of their candy and prizes. This year Wood says they expect an appearance from a truck in Wanamingo Fire Department’s fleet.
Trick or treating opportunities follow in Wanamingo on Main Street from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Wanamingo Commercial Club, attendees are encouraged to dress up in costume and enjoy the fun. Hot dogs will also be available at Workout 24/7. A Halloween party takes place for the adults at JB’s Tavern Friday evening, Oct. 29.
Family-friendly farm fun activities begin at 11 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. Saturday northeast of Wanamingo in Dennison, where First Draft Farms hosts a Festival of Frights. Located at 37272 29th Ave., Dennison, the event features haunted wagon rides, a skeleton dog demonstration, trick or treating, web spinning demonstrations and a bone fire. Guest farmers from Get Bentz, A Woolen Forest and Rotational Roots farms will also be present with some of their materials/products.
Kenyon Muni hosts a Halloween Party for adults Saturday with prizes awarded for best costumes and one free drink given to all in costume.
The Halloween fun doesn’t end Saturday, as Kenyon Parks and Rec hosts a kick-off to Halloween Trunk or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Depot Park in Kenyon.
Parks and Rec member Bailey Ament said she is looking forward to having a safe, fun activity for kids all ages to participate in. So far, 11 cars have signed up to participate, not including those of Parks and Rec members. Organizers of the event were sure to spread information far and wide this year, hoping to make the event a success. Last year’s event was canceled due to a low number of hosts.
If unable to attend, they encouraged anyone still interested in being involved in some way to donate and sponsor a trunk. Ament sees the trunk or treat events like this as an opportunity for all to participate, especially those who live in apartments. Already, Ament has heard positive feedback from residents living in apartments in Kenyon, excited that they will be able to enjoy Halloween this year.
Those still interested in decorating a trunk can do so by showing up at 1 p.m. to begin setting up. The event will be wrapped up at 5 p.m. leaving enough daylight for kids to go trick or treating to various neighborhoods.