Michael Pliscott, a senior at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School has received the Norman Borlaug Science Achievement Award from the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS).
The award recognizes Pliscott’s academic achievement in the sciences. As part of the award, Pliscott received the book "Ten Plants that Changed Minnesota," written by Mary Hockenberry Meyer and Susan Davis Price. This book highlights the importance of the selected plants and their impact—both positive and negative—in the development and future of Minnesota.
The Norman Borlaug Science Achievement Award also includes a $1,000 scholarship upon successful enrollment in the University of Minnesota's College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS). It is awarded to a high school junior who excels in the sciences. Due to delays from COVID-19, materials were given by the U of M several weeks ago, though he was nominated nearly one year ago. Pliscott is over halfway through his senior year and plans to study at the U of M's CFANS.
The award was presented by CFANS alum Lorin Pohlman of Wanamingo at the K-W home wrestling match Feb. 23.
It's sponsored by the CFANS Alumni Society, a volunteer led network dedicated to connecting alumni and friends to the college; supporting excellence in the educational experience; building college pride, spirit, and community; and enhancing the reputation of the college.