Life Saving Citation Award
From the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, "On June 25, 2020, Goodhue County Dispatch received a call stating a male on Second Street in Wanamingo was passed out inside his car and was unresponsive. The Reporting Party (RP) stated the male was playing basketball at the school, then left to go get something from his home. When he didn’t return, the RP went home and found the male slumped over in his vehicle, with the engine revved and smoking coming from under the hood.
Deputy Cory Krause arrived at the house where the male was found passed out in his vehicle. He and was able to find a pulse but the male was still not responding. Deputy Krause requested Zumbrota Police Officer, Scott Curtis to assist him. Wanamingo First Responders also assisted at the scene.
Deputy Krause administered a dose of NARCAN with no effect on the male. When Officer Curtis arrived, he administered two more doses of NARCAN. The male then became responsive and was able to walk to the Ambulance cot on his own.
The male was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and later admitted to taking a large dose of Heroin. The male was charged with driving while intoxicated on a controlled substance.
For Deputy Krause and Officer Curtis’s ability to quickly recognize the signs of overdose and take heroic actions, the male victim’s life was saved. They are nominated to receive the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Citation."