With sunny skies, a cool breeze and low humidity as a backdrop, the Kenyon Public Library Book Group met for its monthly discussion in-person for the first time since February.
The group’s first gathering was scheduled for last month, but the 5 inches of rain the area of Kenyon received changed those plans rather quickly.
On Monday, June 29 the Kenyon Public Library moved to Phase 3.5 of the COVID-19 Re-Opening Plan, one of several guidelines which allow in-person programming to resume in outdoor areas.
In light of the group’s ability to meet each month, member Bev Emerson says it is important to try and get together to discuss the book of the month. She was happy to see the clear skies this round, as if it would have rained, she indicates she’s not sure what the group would have done.
Although she always has several books on hand, Rhana Olson was troubled when the library first closed.
However, once she saw the library was offering curbside pickup, those feelings began to subside, and fully disappeared once she was able to go back into the library and look at books in person.
Although gathering from a distance (of at least 6 feet of space away), the discussion about the timely book “Unnatural Exposure” by Patricia Cornwell flowed as swiftly as the gentle breeze.
Book group member Kathy Buck explained that the book is about a virus, speaking to several points relevant to what everyone is going through now in the pandemic.
Emerson, who chose this month’s book, says Cornwell’s books are mysteries from the standpoint of a medical examiner. Well-known as an American crime writer, Cornwell’s ‘best-selling’ novels feature medical examiner Kay Scarpetta.
“Her books are all very good, you either like mystery or you don’t,” added Emerson.
After assistant librarian Barb Bonde recommended Emerson choose Cornwell’s book due to its timeliness, Emerson said, “I thought well, it’d be a good read to at least back up your faith in the fact that this is really happening, and [a virus] can happen anytime. We’re not in the free country we thought we were in.”
“It’s affecting everyone in the world, we all have to take ownership in our safety, we’re all supposed to be brothers and sisters,” she added.
Buck agreed saying that instead of choosing sides and turning it into something political, everyone should work to eliminate the virus.
Although the book was from 1995, Olson enjoyed being able to compare the lack of technology available back then, especially compared to how advanced the world is now.