Due to record high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and in Goodhue County, contacting cases is taking longer.
For this reason, the Minnesota Department of Health and Goodhue County Health and Human Services ask any newly diagnosed person with COVID-19 to personally notify anyone they have had close contact with and direct them to quarantine for 14 days since their last contact with you.
Being a close contact generally means being less than 6 feet from someone with COVID-19 for 15 minutes, cumulative (not consecutive) or more throughout a 24-hour period. However, even shorter periods of time or longer distances can result in spread of the virus. This notification should be shared with any person in contact with the positive case while they had symptoms AND during the 48 hours before symptoms developed. If asymptomatic, notify close contacts from the 48 hours before being tested.
Find information on what to do if you are COVID-19 positive at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/case.pdf.
If you have had close contact with a person with COVID-19
If you have had close contact with a person with COVID-19 there are a few precautions you should take. Reminder that being a close contact generally means being less than 6 feet from someone with COVID-19 for 15 minutes, cumulative (not consecutive) or more throughout a 24-hour period. To protect yourself, your family, and your community, separate yourself from others, get tested and watch yourself for symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, fatigue, congestion, or loss of taste or smell.
Unless you have had a positive laboratory test for COVID-19 in the past three months, follow these instructions for at least 14 days after the last day you were in close contact with the person who has COVID-19.
• Separate yourself from others
• Stay home
• Stay away from people who may be at high risk
• Do not use public transportation
• Wear a face mask
• If you become sick, separate yourself from other people in your home
• Avoid sharing personal household items
• Wash your hands often
• Get tested and monitor your symptoms
Contact your health care provider to find testing times and locations near you. Get tested even if you do not have symptoms. If your test results are positive, follow recommendations for cases of COVID-19. Even if your results are negative, you need to stay home for 14 days. If you develop symptoms after testing negative, get tested again.
Find information on what to do if you have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/contact.pdf.