The Kenyon-Wanamingo Senior High Knowledge Bowl teams competes in its third meet of the season Thursday. Shortly after, it will prepare for sub-regionals held Feb. 13.
At the last meet, held Jan. 16, K-W Black placed 15th, 50 points behind the first-place Northfield team. Both K-W Red and K-W Silver teams tied for 24th place.
Coach Darin Walling says that they competed against AA teams Northfield and Rochester, making for some good competition. K-W, which is a Class A team, has a much smaller enrollment than Northfield and Rochester.
Although they have competed against some larger schools, the teams are confident in their knowledge through the challenges they face.
"[The season has] been going pretty good so far," said Cole Flom. "The last meet we went against a couple harder teams, so it was more challenging."
On Jan. 16, the K-W Black team was Sydney Burow, Cole Flom, Elliot Olson and Hayden Poquette. Members on K-W Red were Daniel Benrud, Lucas Brezina, Aisha Ramirez and Nora Woock, while Carrie Doehling, Riley Dummer, Victor Martinez, Rachel Nesseth and Sophia Poquette made-up K-W Silver.
Similar to Junior High Knowledge Bowl, competition teams are divided into three groups with a mix of different individuals.
Since the last meet, Walling has made some adjustments to some of the teams to ensure a better mix on each team. At the Jan. 29 practice, Walling said that some team members were from the same group of people and some were in the same classes, possible duplicating areas of strength.
Due to the variety of questions, a diverse knowledge works to a team's benefit.
Teams consist of five students (five compete in the written round and four competing in each oral round). The top 12 teams (the top six from each day) from each tier advance to Regionals.
Unlike Junior High Knowledge Bowl, Senior High has the opportunity to compete at the state level, where the top two teams from Tier A and top two teams from Tier AA, plus the third-place team from either tier that has the highest score, advance to the state competition in April.
Preparation for meets can be a difficult since there is a wide variety of topics covered. As experienced members of the team, some students have discovered some ways around it.
"First you just come to practice," said Sydney Burow. "You pretty much know what you know, and some of the questions are related and build off one another. You really learn the more that you are in it."
The content learned from different classes is also beneficial to successful competitions.
"The little things you learn in class can help you figure out how to answer a question," said Rachel Nesseth.
While challenging at times, the Knowledge Bowl team is also a fun way to try something new, something Nesseth finds important, as she encourages younger students to join.
"In junior high, there's going to be a lot of questions you don't know," said Nesseth. "But as you get older it'll get easier because you learn more about it."