Throughout the next several weeks, the Kenyon Police Department will continue making final touches on its new home, located at 710 Second St., in hopes to move into the new space full time the second week of December.
The nearly $30,000 project set out to create a more inviting, accessible and professional space for the KPD to operate out of at the city's former ambulance building.
Since the last update in July, Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander said they've made a lot of progress, including the installation of security cameras, the medication box drop, radio systems, internet access and the camera system.
As opposed to the old space with no way to block the public from entering the patrol room, the new location has a half door that leads into the patrol room that will be locked at all times. This way the public cannot walk into the officers' work area, which is especially important if the officers are dealing with sensitive information at the time. As a COVID-19 precaution, a piece of Plexiglas was made to hang in the doorway above the half door to act as a barrier.
"I'm excited to have better security and have that nice solid door that's locked at all times," said Sjolander of the improvements to the new location. "The cameras are nice and it's just way more professional."
In 2007, the Kenyon Police Department took over the former public utilities building. While the space, adjoining City Hall, has been workable for years, there are many factors that make it problematic to both the public and police officers.
The patrol room now consists of individual work stations, with two desks set aside for full-time officers, one for part-time and another for administrative assistant Linda Bean. The new location allows officers to conduct interviews with victims and suspects in a private area. The old interview room doubles as Sjolander’s office and storage space.
Sjolander said the department has tried to save money in the sense of bringing two desks into the patrol room from the previous space, and only needing to purchase two more of the exact same desk.
"The couch in the interview room and coffee table came from SIFT. My desk, filing cabinet and the furniture in the interview room were from City Hall. We have tried to save some money along the way because we knew we'd need it for some other things like computer stuff and wiring, all those things add up," said Sjolander.
Similar to building a house, added funds are needed when it comes to smaller items like door knobs, light fixtures and appliances, all which add up quick. Sjolander said he's proud of the fact that so much of the improvements were done locally, including the construction work from L&M, signs and graphics from D&S Banner Sign and Print, brackets for the sign from Meyers Metal Designs and computer components from Aldrich Technology Consulting in Northfield. As things begin to come together, excitement grows for both Sjolander and staff, including Bean.
"I'm excited, it'll be good," added Bean, who started earlier this year.
As administrative assistant, Sjolander said she has worked really well with the changes, especially given the tight amount of space available for her.
All in all, Sjolander wanted the new location to be something the city is proud of and to be super user friendly. With easy access to both a display of forms/applications the public may need and the med drop box, Sjolander hopes the new location will also be more efficient.
"It'll be nice to have everything on one level. It's just a nicer set up, because right now it's hard to get someone in here in a wheelchair," said Sjolander. "I have a kid that's in a wheelchair, so I'm big on having things that are compliant."
The bikes will be moved with the department to the new facility, and will be found in racks in front of the building. The food pantry will remain in its current location.
Some other things that were moved into the new space to make it more inviting are some of the pictures, the display case that features the department’s history, as well as the patches found where the top of the wall meets the ceiling.
A 3D sign similar to the Kenyon Muni’s will be added to the front of the new building, while the department’s current sign will be relocated on the east side of the building above the garages. The front door now mirrors the current front door with graphics indicating the emergency numbers, and directions of the med box.
Though the technology components of the improvements took longer than anticipated due to COVID-19, Sjolander looks forward to the more modern better workflow. When COVID-19 is all clear, however that may look, Sjolander hopes to host an open house for the public to be able to tour the space and see the improvements that have been made.