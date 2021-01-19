Over the past few months, city staff members from Goodhue, Mazeppa, Pine Island, Wanamingo and Zumbrota have been meeting monthly to discuss sanitary sewer treatment needs within each community.
A virtual informational meeting is slated for the first Wednesday in February for all council members of the five cities to receive additional information and discuss the feasibility of forming a regional sewer district. With each of the communities having aged sanitary sewer treatment facilities in need of upgrades or replacement facilities in the upcoming years, a possible regional sanitary sewer treatment facility could be the answer.
The goal of the monthly meetings was to discuss each community’s needs in hopes to gauge the interest in a combined facility for all areas.
At the Jan. 11 Wanamingo City Council meeting, City Administrator Michael Boulton updated the council on benefits of a regional sanitary sewer treatment approach. They are as follows:
• Larger facilities gain an economy of scale to install larger, more robust systems both for equipment and for electrical and control systems. This leads to increased treatment reliability.
• The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency typically supports regionalization and provides grants (if applicable) to each community to fund lift stations, force mains and the regional wastewater treatment facility.
• One single point of discharge into a public water which promotes public health.
• Better utilization of resources such as specialty equipment.
• Staff efficiencies and possibly better wastewater operator retention.
• Potential for additional staff and backup resources.
• With the large area covered by all the communities, it gives the treatment plant designers an opportunity to evaluate the point of discharge of the treatment plant with the MPCA staff and select the most advantageous (least stringent discharge limits) location for the facility and outfall.
• Reduced sampling and testing quantity from the facility and only one wastewater discharge permit to manage and comply with.
• Decreased financial pressure on each of the communities as the debt and bond capacity is associated with the sanitary sewer district and not the individual city.
Forming a sanitary sewer district is a process that takes time to develop. The five cities are currently in the initial discussion stages to see if it’s something worth investing more time. Many items like allocating costs, looking at funding possibilities, assessing each community’s current sanitary sewer collection system, delivery of the city’s sewage to a possible regional facility, projected sewer rates and timing need to be evaluated as a sanitary district is considered.
Mayor Ryan Holmes said he is excited to listen and try to figure out if this will be feasible for Wanamingo.
Councilor Jeremiah Flotterud believes it will either be a no-brainer to go ahead and do it or not to.
Boulton was on board with exploring their options for a regional facility, though there are a lot of questions that need to be worked out in the meantime.
“We’re all waiting three or four years on the new MPCA standards and we’ll only have so many years to be in compliance,” said Boulton. “It’s all coming, it’s just a matter of when the shoe will drop. We have a job ahead of us the next decade.”
2021 fee schedule
Recommended changes to the fee schedule to include an increase in water hoo up fees from $500 to $550, sewer hook \up fees from $650 to $700, water meter costs from $260 to $290, water usage rates from $5.75/1,000 gallons, to $6/1,000 gallons, sewer usage rate from $6.45/1,000 gallons to $7/1,000 gallons, monthly garbage fee from $14/month to $14.25/month and monthly recycling fee from $6.18/month to $6.30/month.
Boulton indicates the increases to the water and sewer hookups will be utilized in facility upgrades in the near future. The increase to the water meter fee will help cover increases to the actual costs of the water meters and readers. The 4.34% increase to user rates for water would bring in $5,900 in new revenue while the 3.7% increase in sewer would bring in $6,200 in new revenue.
The garbage and recycling monthly increase reflects the yearly contract with Waste Management. City auditors recommend the council review sewer/water rates and make small adjustments regularly to capture revenue as opposed to making large jumps.
Knowing the rates are getting higher, Boulton told the council the city doesn’t have the users to cover the expenses and doesn’t foresee any rate increase on water and sewer for 2022.