A group of just over 30 people traveled to the Armstrong Farm in rural Owatonna Saturday for an evening packed with education and to taste test various cuts of beef and brews.
One of several events hosted by the Minnesota Cattlewomen’s Association this year, both consumers and producers got together to learn more about preparing freezer (wholesale) beef and the break down of primal cuts.
The event, called “The Butcher and The Chef,” featured a lesson about options for freezer beef cuts from Minnesota Association of Meat Processors President Brian Schatz. Non-traditional cuts of meat included tri-tips and skirt steaks, from the rib and flank.
After Schatz was finished cutting and explaining more about the specific cuts of meat, American Culinary Federation certified executive chef and culinary educators, and owner of “That Cooking School” Chef William Niemer discussed the versatility, qualities and seasonings for the various specialty cuts.
Each cut of meat was prepared in a different fashion, per Niemer’s choice. Following the demonstrations, Niemer prepared steak and vegetable kebabs for dinner, along with other tasty sides and desserts.
While organizers prepared the space for dinner, attendees gathered amongst each other in conversation.
One participant was LeeAnn Waugh, of Goodhue, is a member of the Three Rivers Cattlemen’s Association, where Amanda Armstrong is also a member.
While enjoying seeing all of the different specialty cuts available for producers and consumers to eat, Waugh also had an important takeaway from the event — the need for butchers.
With many butchers booked out for a year, as a producer, Waugh says it can be difficult to get a spot. Waugh says purchasing meat direct form the farm farm-direct has become popular among consumers, especially those looking for higher quality meat.
Of the event itself, Waugh said there’s value to fellow producers sharing information, and it’s also a great way to educate and promote their products as well.
Ana Gustafson, of northern Minnesota, emphasized the value in beef producers seeing different aspects of the industry.
“This is part of it that we don’t always see,” said Ana Gustafson of the butchering/cooking demonstrations. “It’s valuable to see the whole process.”
Medford resident Aly Jaster is also a member of Three Rivers Cattlemen’s, and has experience working for a butcher. She wanted to attend the event to better explain the options available to consumers.
Kim Dietz and Lisa Full, both of Medford, also enjoyed the educational event.
While the adults were many, a few youth also attended as well.
Armstrong’s son, Charlie, particularly liked watching the demonstration from Schatz. He also added that there’s a lot more that goes into the beef industry than people realize.
Theresa Gustafson, sister to Ana (both daughters of Rosemary Gustafson, MNCW vice president) said it was nice to be able to ask specific questions about the cuts of beef and how they could be prepared. Taste testing the cuts after they were prepared by the chef was another highlight of hers.
Before attendees indulged in the dinner prepared by Niemer, they learned more about Mineral Springs Brewery in Owatonna and its beers from brewmaster Bill Cronin. Samples of its Cinder Hill Cream Ale, Emmett & Phyllis Amber, Saco Seltzer, Straight River IPA and Steele Scotch Ale were available for the group to try.
Thanking Armstrong for hosting the event at her farm, Rosemary Gustafson was quite happy with the outcome of the event.
“It was fun to get people together with different passions for beef and conversations that pulled all kinds of people together,” said Rosemary Gustafson.
Being able to have consumers, producers, chefs and butchers all in the same room, Armstrong said, was “pretty awesome.”