In Wanamingo, incumbent Wanamingo Mayor Ryan Holmes was re-elected with 615 votes (99%), while current councilors, Jeremiah Flotterud and Stuart Ohr were swept back into office with 491 (50.7%) and 469 votes (48.4%), respectively
The 2016 elections yielded similar results, with Holmes receiving 99.6% of the vote, Flotterud with 50.2% and Ohr with 49.4%.
Late Tuesday, City Administrator Michael Boulton reported 540 voters and roughly 135 more absentee ballots Goodhue County needed to count.
Holmes, Flotterud and Ohr were not immediately available for comment. This story will be updated Wednesday morning.