Sales at the Kenyon Municipal Liquor Store and Bar increased in 2019, according to a recent report on municipal liquor operations.
The 2019 Municipal Liquor Sales Report was released by Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha. It shows a combination of rankings, trends and comparisons among city-owned on- and off-sale liquor operations, including The Muni in Kenyon.
In 2019, the Muni generated $844,711 in total sales, an increase of $53,069 increase over 2018. Out of 182 municipal liquor operations in the state, the Muni earned a ranking of 97th for total sales. Some, including Eden Prairie, Lakeville and Northfield, are in cities much larger than Kenyon.
Beer is what Muni Manager Matt Bartel said is the establishment's mainstay, something that moves in volumes, with Busch Light Draft the most popular.
According to a release from the State Auditor’s Office, the state as a whole has seen an increase in liquor sales. In 2019, municipal liquor store sales in Minnesota totaled $372.1 million, a 3.3% increase from $320.2 million the prior year.
For Minnesota municipal liquor operations that were open all of 2019, gross sales ranged from $122,042 in Elmore to $16.3 million in Lakeville.
At the Muni, net profits as a percent of sales were at 5.9% for 2019, earning it a placing of 86 out of 182 municipal liquor stores. Net profits totaled $49,439.
Together, municipal liquor stores had a net profit of $27.9 million in 2019, which was a small decrease of $1.1 million or 3.9% from the prior year. During 2019, Minnesota’s municipal liquor operations reported a 24th consecutive year of record sales, totaling $372.1 million. Total sales generated in 2019 increased by $11.9 million (3.3%) over 2018.
"This is a challenging time to understand data,” Blaha said last week in a virtual press conference. “…Given COVID-19, differentiating on-sale stores from off-sale stores will matter more than ever when looking at next year’s numbers.”
Bartel anticipates a decrease in sales overall for this year in comparison to 2019, since they had more bar sales at that time. In mid March, on-sale consumption was banned due to an executive order from Gov. Walz. As restrictions were loosened several months later, the Muni was able to open an outdoor bar. Throughout the rest of the year, on-sale was allowed, but only with in-store capacity limits. The Muni also closed temporarily in the beginning of November to test all staff for COVID-19 and perform necessary cleanings. Since Nov. 20, on-sale has been prohibited. On Dec. 16, the governor extended indoor bar and eatery closures through Jan. 10.
At the City Council's September work session, Bartel said with the COVID related on-sale closure, overall sales are down from last year. Since reopening, the prices of both beer and liquor have also increased, with the proposed budget showing a slight increase to beer, wine and liquor purchases.
An important role of the annual report, Blaha said, is to provide data to city officials to enable them to evaluate the efficiency of their liquor operations by comparing theirs o similarly‐situated liquor operations.
In the southeast region, the Muni is grouped with Caledonia, Ellendale, Kasson, Lonsdale, Mazeppa, Medford, Northfield, Plainview, Spring Grove and West Concord, a total combined population of 44,268 based on economic development.
The net losses from Ellendale and West Concord brought the region's percent of sales down to 3.2%, generating a total of $343,135 in net profit.
In comparison to surrounding cities, Medford and Spring Grove remain closest to Kenyon in population, though Kenyon is slightly larger and had almost the sales as Spring Grove. For neighboring towns in the county, like Mazeppa with a population of only 873, the city saw a $575,565 in sales, while West Concord had $228,698 and Kasson had $1.55 million in sales.
The complete report is available at: bit.ly/34D4yEC.