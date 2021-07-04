The Pillman family, of Vermillion, hold up their American flags for a photo just before the Wanamingo Fourth of July parade begins. Pictured are Justo, Patricia, Nathanael, Hannah, Joshua, Isaac and Titus. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Pictured from left, Ella Hanson, Kiarra Bjorngaard, Hannah Hanson, Robbie Hill and Ida Hanson eagerly wait on the curb to fill their empty grocery bags with candy and other parade goodies. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Crowds of parade-goers lined the Wanamingo streets to take part in the traditional Fourth of July event. After one year without the parade, many were glad to see it back. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Kix Albers, 2, of Mazeppa points to the candy Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department youth threw in his direction. Other emergency vehicles that participated in the parade were from West Concord, Pine Island, Mazeppa, Zumbrota and the Goodhue Community Fire Truck Association. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
A young boy celebrates after the can koozie he threw made it to his intended destination on target. The koozies were from 2nd Shift in Wanamingo, an auto repair, custom fabrication and machining facility with four trucks entered in the parade. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
One (un)lucky parade-goer is the one chosen to be sprayed with a squirt gun during the parade. Riding on skateboards, the participants were representing the push for awareness to end the stigma of mental health, with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Wanamingo VFW and Honor Guard hosted a Field of Flags display on Sunday. Those interested were encouraged to sponsor a flag at Memorial Field in memory of a loved one or friend. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Lindsey Miller smiles for a photo with her daughter Madelyn, 4. Currently residing in Otsego, the Miller's enjoy spending the Fourth of July weekend in Wanamingo with the Nancy and Dwight Jordan family. Traditional festivities include hay wagon rides, swimming and eating lots of food. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Pictured from left, clockwise, Sayde Rose, Jaiden Krapes, Mateuse Zemla, Melissa Zemla and Evin Pachecho-Rose sit in their decorated golf carts before Sunday's parade. From the Rochester area, the group camps in Zumbrota and likes to come to Wanamingo for small town fun. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Crowds of all ages gathered on Wanamingo's Main Street Sunday to celebrate the Fourth of July with traditional festivities.
Dressed in red, white and blue outfits, parade-goers lined the street for the Fourth of July parade under the hot July sun.
Despite the 90 degree temperatures, many still gathered to celebrate the birth of the nation. While many parade-goers were from the local area, Wanamingo's annual Fourth of July parade also drew in people with a Wanamingo connection from Otsego, Vermillion and Rochester.
Lindsey Miller and her daughter, Madelyn, 4, of Otsego come to Wanamingo's festivities every year to see family. Nancy and Dwight Jordan, of Wanamingo, enjoy having their family over for traditional hay wagon rides, swimming, eating a lot of food and enjoying some old fashioned summer fun.
Chris Albers and his son, Kix, 2, were excited to watch the parade. During the parade, Kix enjoyed a freezie-pop and candy that was thrown to him. Albers, of Mazeppa, said he personally enjoys the Wanamingo Fireman's Street Dance the most and attends the celebration since his wife is originally from the area.
Before the parade began, Sayde Rose, Jaiden Krapes, Evin Pacheocho-Rose, Mateuse Zemla and Melissa Zemla, stopped at JB's Tavern for a quick refreshment. The group typically travels to Shades of Sherwood campground in Zumbrota from Rochester and attends the festivities in Wanamingo. Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Mateuse said he prefers small town festivals.
Traditional to the Fourth of July parade, it began with emergency vehicles across Goodhue County, including the Goodhue County Sheriff's Department, Wanmingo Fire Department and Ambulance, Zumbrota Area Ambulance and Fire Department, Mazeppa Fire Rescue, Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department, West Concord Fire Department, Goodhue Community Fire Truck Association and Pine Island Fire-Rescue.
Veterans' organizations from Kenyon and Wanamingo participated in the parade, along with local businesses like 2nd Shift handing out candy and can koozies in a fleet of four trucks, Zumbro Valley Landscape, Sema Equipment with both a small pedal John Deere tractor and a larger John Deere tractor. Wanamingo Mayor Ryan Holmes and his family shared warm smiles and waves with participants in the parade as well.
Kenyon-Wanamingo School District participated in the parade as well, and decorated the float with signs that said K-W matters, education matters, and students had T-shirts on that said "I Matter." Almost a dozen tractors drove in the parade as well, representing both sides of the spectrum — John Deere and Farmall. Eight golf carts joined the festivities, some with American flags and red, white and blue bows, tinsel and other decorations. AG Partners vehicles had signs on them which represented the 'Push for Awareness,' with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, to end the stigma of mental health. Some participants with those parade units skated on skateboards and squirted parade-goers with squirt guns to cool down.
About a handful of semis concluded the parade, prompting children to give the truck drivers the arm signal to honk their horns. Throughout the day, families had plenty of opportunities to spend time with their children, while connecting with friends and residents in surrounding communities, while enjoying parade candy, food and all Wanamingo had to offer on Sunday.