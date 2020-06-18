After lengthy discussion on June 17, the directors of the Goodhue County Fair decided on June 17 it will not conduct the Goodhue County Fair in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 social distancing recommendation, crowd limits and the need for significant, regular sanitation of surfaces on the fairgrounds would be a major task at its best. COVID-19 guidelines are unlikely to allow large gatherings by the time of the normal fair operations; and operating with small audiences is not a practical financial option. Many commercial and food vendors expressed they would not be participating if the fair is held out of concern for their own health.
The fair, along with University of Minnesota Extension-Goodhue County, is pursuing options for the Goodhue County 4-H members to show their year’s work at a showcase opportunity. Those details have yet to be worked out.
"We thank the many people who expressed support for the fair while we deliberated and indicated they would do what they can to help facilitate the 4-H shows," said Goodhue County Fair Board Secretary Chuck Schwartau. "We appreciate the support of the community and businesses who have been a part of our show in the past and look forward to their participation at a full and successful show in 2021. We encourage you to watch our website, GoodhueCountyFair.com and our Facebook page for updates."