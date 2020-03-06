Although kindergarten can be an exciting and "a little bit of a scary time" for some children, Kenyon-Wanamingo kindergarten teachers do their best to make the experience for both parents and children.
To ensure the best experience, K-W kindergarten teacher Tanya Short says they hold what's called kindergarten roundup. But what can parents expect at the round up? Short answered our questions below.
Q: Who is it for?
A: Parents of 2020-21 kindergarten students
Q: What is it about?
A: An evening of information to talk about shuttle/bus routes, supplies needed, general readiness (sleep schedules, school lunches), curriculum and school policies. A tour of the elementary school — including the gym, music and art rooms, all three kindergarten classrooms, the lunchroom and the library will also be provided
Q: When does it take place?
A: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26
Q: Where is it located?
A: The Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School, located in Wanamingo at 225 Third Ave. S
Q: Where do we meet in the school?
A: Staff will greet parents/families at the door and direct them to the lunchroom, where a general overview of school policies will be given, before parents go into break-out sessions
Q: How long does it last?
A: The meeting typically lasts a minimum of 45 minutes to one hour
Q: Can I bring my children?
A: Yes, free childcare for children aged 33 months and older will be provided
Q: Do I need to bring my soon-to-be kindergarten child to the meeting?
A: No, children are not required to come to the meeting, however if they are comfortable they may go to the free childcare
Q: If my child isn't required to come, how will they get used to the new area?
A: They are encouraged to attend the Kindergarten Roundup Mini-Session Friday, May 8. The morning will begin with a story, followed by a song, a craft and free playtime in the kindergarten classroom with current kindergarten students. Then they have the opportunity to get used to the lunchroom by eating a snack in the space, followed by a short bus ride before they head home, where they will not only get used to riding a bus if they are unfamiliar with it, but also learn bus expectations
Q: What should I bring to the parents meeting?
A: Any questions you may have from wondering if your child is ready for kindergarten or what they will be doing during the school days, to how big does their backpack need to be or any questions your child may have, like if they need to eat the school lunch, etc.
Q: Do I need to turn in any paperwork the night of the meeting?
A: Since some children won't be turning 5 until later in the year, you will not be able to turn in the immunizations sheet, but bring as much information (completed forms) as possible to the meeting
Q: What other forms do I need to turn in besides the immunizations?
A: There are six total forms (not including the immunization forms): Student Registration Form to filled out as complete and thoroughly as possible. There's a Physical Examination Form filled out by the doctor and returned to school, Minnesota Language Survey, New Student Health Form, Health Packet and a copy of your child's birth certificate (an official copy is not necessary, an xerox copy will work just fine) and School Medication Form (if needed). All forms must be returned to the Elementary Office as soon as they are completed for those unable to bring all to the parent meeting.
Q: What can I do beforehand to prepare my child for kindergarten?
A: Ask them if they have any worries or questions, and bring them to the parent meeting to be addressed. Help them become independent in ways such as letting them help at the table or putting on their own coat and zipping it, even if it may take some extra time.
Q: Who do I talk to for medical concerns?
A: The school nurse, Sara Dahling, will be on-site to answer any medical-related questions parents may have.
Q: Who can I talk to about non-medical concerns?
A: Along with the school nurse, the three kindergarten teachers Megan Sabrowsky, Krista Swanson and Tanya Short, office secretary Cyndi Sturgis and Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary Principal Katy Schuerman will be available to answer any questions you may have .
Q: What bus route will my child ride?
A: Although staff will not be able to tell you what time each child will be picked up at the meeting, they will be able to facilitate who parents need to get in touch with in order to let the bus company know what children need to be riding the bus, as well as their address so they're added to the route. Once that information is given to the bus company, exact bus routes can be determined and passed along to families.
Q: What if we are new to town and haven't received a registration packet?
A: Those who have a child who will be 5 years-old on or before Sept. 1, 2020 and have not yet been contacted by the school district are encouraged to call the K-W Elementary School Office at 507-824-2211.