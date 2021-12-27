Scott Van Epps, math teacher at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools, has recently been nominated by K-6 Principal Matt Ryan for Minnesota Teacher of the Year sponsored by Education Minnesota.
This is Van Epps’s 16th year as a teacher at Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School. He is a graduate of Kenyon-Wanamingo High School. Van Epps earned his bachelor of science degree in mathematics education from the University of River Falls in 2000 and later completed his master’s degree in education from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Van Epps has recently continued his education by taking graduate level math courses through Southwest Minnesota State University.
In the nomination for Teacher of the Year, Ryan wrote, “Mr. Van Epps is a veteran teacher who manages his classroom in a way that has a focused academic feel. He has an organized Google Classroom that helps students stay connected to his instruction which was especially important during distance and hybrid learning.
“Mr. Van Epps teaches a range of classes from Algebra 8 to College Algebra. The willingness of Mr. Van Epps to pursue the additional graduate level credits needed to be credentialed to teach College Algebra has provided an excellent opportunity for our students to earn college credit while enrolled at K-W High School!
“Mr. Van Epps has also taken on the role of mentor while supporting three new math teachers during three of the last four years. Scott brings a calm, steady, and positive approach to his work every day. His presence has provided much needed consistency during such an inconsistent time in education the past few years! Thank you, Scott, for your work and all that you do for K-W Schools!”
Ryan also congratulation Van Epps on this honor and for the positive impact he has had at Kenyon-Wanamingo Public Schools.