Kenyon Mayor Doug Henke will remain in the mayor's seat for another term, while newcomers Mary Bailey and Molly Ryan will have the opportunity to voice resident's concerns on the City Council.
Incumbent Tom Gard was also elected in the council's special election with 98.6% of the vote, 856 total.
With 715 of the votes, Henke defeated his opponent Jack Metcalf, who had 255 votes — 72.8% to 25.9%. On the council, Bailey received 34% of the vote, at 554, while Ryan received 36% (581). Their opponents Kelly Metcalf, received 254 votes and the late Ryan Weingart received 214 votes. Weingart, who had been battling cancer, died last month.
In a previous interview, Henke said his top priority will be the completion of the new Business Park, saying it's important to bring new businesses to Kenyon and expand the city's tax base. He also looks to stay committed to retaining downtown businesses and developing growth there.
Henke served on the City Council for four years, and most recently was elected mayor after the July 2019 death of Mayor Mike Engel. Hennke is also vice president of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard and Vice Commander of the American Legion Post 78 in Kenyon. Henke also serves on the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery Executive Board in Preston.
Ryan said in a previous interview her first priority will be getting up to speed on the projects that are underway and the progress being made on them. She also hopes to expand her knowledge of the city's budget and the details that go into it to have a good perspective on where the city is at financially.
She felt she was qualified to serve as a council member due to her leadership experience and working with project teams. Ryan has led teams through deadlines, project challenges, structure changes and multiple mergers. Among many other things, Ryan says she is invested in the community and wants to use her strengths in helping it thrive long term.
Bailey was not available for immediate comment.
Gard, who ran in a special election for a two-year term, aims to be open to the ideas and suggestions of the citizens of Kenyon and bring those needs and ideas to the council for further discussion. He felt his previous work experience as an engineer enhances his problem-solving skills and ability to work together as a team, listen to other ideas and come up with the best solution.