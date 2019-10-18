After 19 years, the Kenyon Public Library is set to get a facelift. Kenyon Public Library Director Michelle Otte is excited and more than ready to take on her first big project at the library.
Otte took on the role of Kenyon Public Library director in May 2012. As library director many things stand out to her, but her favorite part of the job "is placing valuable resources in the hands of our community members. It is rewarding to connect those in need or want with the information that they are requesting. That could be helping someone with a resume or job searching, assisting in healthcare needs, teaching digital literacy skills, researching genealogy requests, or just connecting a patron with a good book," she said.
The library, which opened in 2000, hasn't been remodeled in all that time. The carpet is worn and stained and the walls need a fresh coat of paint. Otte hopes that thie work might increase traffic at the library.. Funding for the carpet, as well as a fresh coat of paint have been approved by the city council at the Sept. 10 meeting.
Although the carpet may going away and the walls may be changing color, the beautiful mural on the back wall will remain intact.
"The mural at the Kenyon Public Library was painted in the spring of 2003 by Corey Lande (Halvorson) and Lindsey Feist (nee Fogelson). It was done as an independent study for art as they were both high school seniors. Linda Barsness, the library director at that time, was looking for someone to paint a mural for the library. Linda, I believe, contacted the school to see if there were any talented high school students willing to take on the project. Corey and Lindsey were both very talented artists and were able to create an independent study during the spring semester of their senior year to complete the project for the community," said Otte.
Project details
“The Library Board reviewed options for carpet replacement and recommended utilizing carpet squares from Emerson Furniture in Kenyon. These squares are very durable, can be replaced if needed and are commonly installed in commercial applications. Total estimated costs of the carpet squares and installation from Emerson Furniture was $14,061. Otte discussed painting the library since all the books and shelving will be removed for the carpet installation. Funding for the costs of the carpet squares and the painting quote will be taken from the 2019 budget where $5,000 is set aside, $6,900 in the library capital fund for carpet replacement, and the remaining could come from the General Capital Fund” (city council minutes).
Although there is no specific date set that the project will begin, Otte is confident that it will happen after the new year.
“The timeline of the project depends on the workers schedules, like if the carpet installers will be able to work while the painters are working, I am thinking the total project will take somewhere around two to three weeks total. Final details are still in the process of being worked out. During the time or remodeling we still plan on receiving deliveries of books and we will feature some collections of books to form a mini library in the Kenyon City Hall next door. Story time programs will also proceed next door. The numbers may have to decrease depending on the space available, but they will definitely remain in session. The computers will not be available, however the WiFi will still be able to be used in the lobby, Otte confirms.
"The library is a wonderful asset to our community. Libraries connect people and provide so many resources. After 19 years, our library needs some renovation with new carpet and new paint. This project is to maintain our current building so we can continue to serve our patrons' needs. We take pride in the services we provide here at the Kenyon Public Library and would like for our building to reflect that as well," Otte concludes, "I would like to thank our Kenyon City Council members for approving the renovation project for the library. To invest in the library is to invest in your community."
Upcoming events
Preschool Story time is at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday morning. In addition to reading, crafts and activities are also offered. It is an excellent free opportunity for early childhood literacy development. The theme for Oct. 23 and Oct. 25 is nursery rhymes.
Pawsome Readers from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Children of all ages are given the opportunity to read to Marley, a certified reading dog to help build confidence and self-esteem while practicing reading skills.