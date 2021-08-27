As Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools administration and staff continue preparations for the 2021-22 school year, some of the district's parents gave them something to keep in mind.
A group of parents attended the Aug. 23 K-W School Board meeting to make their voices heard about masking requirements inside K-W Schools.Though the board already planned to pass the preparedness plan indicating masking is highly recommended, but not required later that evening, parents wanted to share concerns about masking. The plan follows Minnesota Department of Education recommendations.
Kenyon residents Mary Bailey and Brandi Kyllo, who has three children attending K-W schools, spoke against mandating masks. Kyllo also presented the board with a petition with signatures from 414 district residents opposing masks now and in the future.
"We are asking you, the School Board members to help protect this freedom of choice. Masking or not masking should be left up to the parents or guardians, not school or government," said Kyllo. "Parents and guardians are responsible for children's bodies, not school or government. We don't believe face coverings are the answer to public health."
Kyllo cited some "major" negative results from forced masking, describing it as seeking protection from mosquitoes behind a chain-linked fence. Studies from the National Institutes of Health, Kyllo said show masks are ineffective from stopping passages of viruses. A study published by the NIH in November has since been retracted.
A study from Germany, Kyllo says, followed more than 25,000 children and reportedly found a number of negative consequences from masking including irritability, headaches, difficulty concentrating and sadness. The study has since been debunked after it was learned that it was improperly designed; its conclusions faulty.
"Why teach our children to live in fear," Kyllo said. "Let them breathe."
Though the Minnesota Department of Health recommends universal mask-wearing in schools for the 2021-22 school year, based on the CDC’s finding that masks reduce the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, the majority of parents at Thursday’s meeting seemed to hold Spies’s beliefs. When Spies finished speaking, a dozen parents — all but the two who wore masks — burst into applause.
Health care providers have worn masks for extended periods of time with no adverse health reactions, according to the Mayo Clinic. And an article published in JAMA Pediatrics claiming masks posed a health risk to children was retracted last month.
"If the government should mandate anything, they should mandate healthy living," said Kyllo. "This virus is real, no doubt, our family had it. We were in contact with somebody very close who worked in a place where they double mask and glove. This friend spread it to us, the good news is our family handled it."
Concerns about the future
Acknowledging the district isn't requiring face masks at this time, Bailey said some parents are worried in two months the state/federal officials may require something different.
"If that happens, our problem is that we are still not willing to comply with that. Most of us just don't have any faith in those people anymore," said Bailey. "The information is skewed and out of control. That's still going to stand even when they recommend it."
Bailey also told the board that she doesn't want the district to lose funding by sending her children to another district, wants her children to be in activities and wants the district to be in the local communities.
"A lot of us are willing to pull our kids, we're already talking about different places we could home school, different co-ops, so we've already started that ball rolling. I don't want to do that, nobody wants to do that," said Bailey. "But we just don't see any other choice. A lot of people are having to push back, there's a lot of doctors and nurses in the world that are pulling out of their jobs and starting their own practices because things are going to change, and the world is going to change. This is our community and we don't want to do it, but that's what a lot of us are going to do."
Neil Boger, resident in the SOGN Valley area, said while driving in the Rose Fest parade, the amount of masks worn by residents in Kenyon and the surrounding areas was non-existent, meaning the people themselves are voting to not wear masks.
Keying off Bailey's remarks, rural Wanamingo resident Ryan Sivahop told the board if they fight for them when the fight comes back, they will fight for the school.
"We have your back if you have ours," said Sivahop. "If the Minnesota State Fair can get away with not requiring masks anywhere, yes they strongly encourage it, but there's nothing wrong with a strong encouragement. It's your choice to wear a mask on the grounds, in the building if you want. That's exactly what we want, parents choice for children to mask or not to mask."
Board member Tonya Craig thanked the speakers for being respectful and showing passion for K-W and students.
When approving the COVID-19 preparedness plan later in the evening, board member Debb Paquin said it's imperative staff understands that the district is not asking for their vaccination status.
After making a motion to accept the preparedness plan as presented, Board member Kevin Anderson pointed out that though he was the only one in the room wearing a mask, it was his choice to do so, just like it's the parents' choice if they want their child to wear a mask.
"I know I've had many parents that have come to me and said my child is going to come with a mask. One thing is we need to be respectful of people's choices and I hope that carries over into our schools," said Anderson.