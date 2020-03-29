While the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed or pushed back some of the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board's work, the search for a new superintendent is moving along. A busy April lies ahead as a special meeting scheduled for April 20 is set for the board to select a finalist.
Superintendent search
At the March 23 board meeting, Minnesota School Board Association's Deputy and Executive Director Gary Lee filled the board in on the results of the online survey and community listening sessions.
Lee said of the 77 people who completed the survey, most were parents who listed some of the same things the board agreed on in the areas of expertise, specialized skills and personal characteristics.
Three people attended the community listening sessions while 15 students and staff attended the session in school. Each group was asked five questions listed as follows, along with a summary of the responses:
1. What are good things happening in K-W? — Facilities, the community, teachers and the variety of activities
2. What are some challenges that'll take place over the next five years — Financial difficulties, followed by declining enrollment and choosing a part-time superintendent over a full time superintendent
3. What qualities and characteristics does the new superintendent need to have to be successful — Involvement in both the school district and the community, finance, strong leadership skills and has ways to move the school district forward
4. What does he/she need to know about the community? — Once teachers come, they stay are are heavily invested and the community takes pride in being able to volunteer
5. One thing to say to the next superintendent — Do what he/she can to keep both schools open
Lee also went over questions the board cannot ask the candidates during the interview, as well as common interviewing mistakes.
Coming up next on the superintendent search timeline: The application deadline is set for April 3, followed by MSBA's initial screening, preliminary verification of references and pre-interviews of selected applicants on April 6. At the April 13 board meeting, the board will determine finalists and finalize interview questions and interview procedures.
School resource officer proposal
Items such as the school resource officer proposal, have been indefinitely postponed due the the uncertainty of if/when students will be spending time at school.
Capt. Collins Voxland from Goodhue County Sheriff's Office attended the board's most recent work session held Monday, March 9, to discuss the school resource officer proposals and recent changes. He provided information on other local school costs for SRO programs. GCSO presented an updated proposal with a 5% reduction from the original contract.
Deputy Sjoblom was asked to discuss his typical duties in the schools. Voxland said Sheriff Marty Kelly is willing to reduce the district's portion of the payment when Sjoblom is gone from the school for an extended period of time. The payment reduction would be based on the districts current payment percentage for the current contract year.
K-W Interim Superintendent David Thompson said district officials also expect to receive a proposal for the Kenyon Police Department.
Board member Jamie Sommer said she's not interested in making a decision until the board hears from the Kenyon Police Department.
Budget reductions
Proposed budget reductions were provided to the School Board at its March 9 work session. Discussion was held about what percentage the board would like to reach for reductions, where the board agreed to strive for a 1.5% to 2% reduction. At the March 23 meeting, it voted on a 2% reduction. Since the work session, several options for reduction have been explored. One option with current changes is transportation. More specifically, some changes in routes were consideredat to reduce some immediate costs, however that is now on hold due to COVID-19. Thompson said there are many factors that could change all of the suggested improvements he and the cabinet made.
"We will roll back on the staff first," said Thompson of the predicted budget reductions. "[Which means we'd] reduce the amount of staff first, to keep the people in the classroom as much as we can."
Remote meetings
Until further notice, the board will hold meetings remotely, on an online teleconferencing app, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.