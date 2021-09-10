Over the last several months, the Kenyon High School Memorial Committee has been selling raffle tickets for a handmade Kenyon High School quit.
An original quilt designed and completed by Julie (Sahl) Huseth, KHS Class of 1970, those interested in purchasing a ticket have a few more chances left to do so.
The quilt will be raffled off during the Oktoberfest celebration at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The quilt winner does not need to be present to win.
All proceeds will go to the construction/upkeep of the KHS monument.
Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $25. Purchase a ticket by downloading the raffle ticket at khsmonument.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Quilt-Raffle.pdf and mailing the ticket and cash/check to: Kevin and Mary Gail Anderson, 125 Third St., Kenyon, MN 55946 or by calling 507-838-6979 or 507-789-6835.
Learn more about the monument and the quilt at khsmonument.com.