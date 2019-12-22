A new mental health crisis center that will provide a “no wrong door” philosophy and a continuum of mental health services to anyone seeking help during a mental health crisis will be coming soon!
This inclusive mental health center will be open to individuals of all ages, those living with mental illness, co-occurring disorders, substance use disorders, and cognitive challenges. There is no requirement of previous diagnoses or history of mental health service utilization.
In 2019, $5 million in state of Minnesota’s bonding dollars was secured for the construction of a regional mental health crisis center focused on supporting those with a mental health crisis and their families. This opportunity aligns with the work being done in the region to address the gaps in our mental health continuum and accessibility of services including within Goodhue County. The new mental health crisis center will be located in Rochester, Minnesota and is being designed to be recovery-oriented, welcoming and accessible. It will provide services to individuals in the 10-county region of Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca, and Winona Counties.
This center will focus on filling some of the gaps in our mental health system and creating a more robust continuum of crisis services for the southeast region of Minnesota. The center will provide a family friendly atmosphere with a recovery-focus design. The design will provide safety, but in a non-clinical environment. There will be space for individuals that do not require an overnight stay to be safe while receiving an assessment, intervention, and real-time coordination of crisis and on-going services.
This center will also include the current regional mental health mobile crisis structure crisis2southeastmn.com and expand the service model to rapid access to outpatient services and peer support to those in need.
Target population
The center is being planned to serve adults, as well as families and children in need of mental health crisis services. It is important to note that the center will not be equipped to handle all levels of care. If an individual is aggressive to the point of needing physical restraints or medications in order to be stabilized within 24 hours of being seen, other services may be necessary before coming to the center. If the individual has needs related to substance use and the individual is highly intoxicated, that person may be referred to other community resources until they are able to engage in mental health crisis services.
Scope of Service
As this is a much-needed service in our region and throughout Minnesota, the mental health crisis work is not intended to replace the care provided by local community partners; rather, to work closely with the local providers and support their work through crisis center services with the following core services to be offered at the Southeast Regional Crisis Center:
• Triage
• Crisis assessment, intervention, stabilization services connected to regional mobile teams
• Residential crisis services (10 days or less)
• Psychiatric services
• Peer-Support individual and group
• Rapid access psychotherapy and psychoeducation appointments
• Care coordination and referral
Next steps
This is an important, and much-needed service in our region. Here are some of the next steps that will be taking place:
• Request for Proposal Released for Crisis Center Operations
• Regional Planning Committee Work
• Construction
• Service Opening Date
Anyone who would like more information, and/or would like to get involved with the planning committee work should contact, Timothy Hunter, Regional Programs Coordinator at 507-328-6645 or hunter.timothy@co.olmsted.mn.us.