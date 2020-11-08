In a unique position to help teach youth skills to become responsible adults through serving their country, communities and veterans, the VFW Auxiliary provides various youth activities and scholarship opportunities to keep them involved.
Locally, the Kenyon VFW Auxiliary #141 strives to follow that same mission to engage youth in patriotic activities, stay a lifelong part of the experience and keep them involved. One new activity youth ages 6 to 16 will be able to participate in is a national anthem singing contest, titled "Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue."
This contest encourages youth to learn the words to "The Star Spangled Banner" while expressing their creativity, showcasing their vocal talents and promoting patriotism.
With this contest, Kenyon VFW Auxiliary #141 President Sonia Tatge said the VFW's goal is to provide a "fantastic" opportunity for youth to demonstrate their patriotism and creativity. Youth are encouraged to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" in the style of their choice: rock, pop, reggae, R&B, hip-hop, country, classical or another musical genre. While the style of music may be altered, the words of the national anthem cannot be changed.
Entries are judged on vocal ability, mastery of lyrics, originality or interpretation and entertainment value. In Kenyon, entries must received by March of 2021, and from there the Department first-place winner will be forwarded to the VFW Auxiliary National Headquarters in May.
Tatge hopes this contest is a learning experience for participants, and that all students already know the words.
"If not, hopefully they will learn it and be sure to continue to sing the national anthem and make that part of their regular agenda and be patriotic," said Tatge.
Along with the 'Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue,' the Kenyon VFW and VFW Auxiliary Post #141 support various opportunities such as: Continuing Education, Voice of Democracy, Patriots Pen, and Young America Creative Patriotic Art Contest.
VFW Auxiliary Post 141 Scholarship Chairman Carmen Nesseth said they want the Kenyon-Wanamingo area youth to be aware of these contest opportunities and hope they can participate.
There are 13 programs total on a national level local VFW Posts can participate in, one of which is Americanism. Tatge said the youth activities and scholarship opportunities they host fall under that category. Typically, Tatge said, members bring all contest rules/deadlines to teachers in the appropriate age ranges and leave it up to parents, teachers and students if they wish to participate in the activity.
"They've been very willing to present it to the kids," said Tatge of the teachers. "We are always grateful for that."