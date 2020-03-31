One episode of "Band in Minnesota," a podcast about band music, band directors and instrumental music education in Minnesota, features an interview with well-loved Kenyon-Wanamingo Band Director Claire Larson.
The podcast is hosted by Jerry Luckhardt of University of Minnesota and Bradley Mariska of Farmington High School.
K-W High School Principal Matt Ryan, in a release, said Luckhardt came to the high school about a month ago to interview Larson and some band students. Episode 5, titled "Creating a Culture that Inspires with Claire Larson," was recently released for viewers to enjoy.
"I listened to this last night on a late night run and really enjoyed it," wrote Ryan in the notice. "I’m sure you all would too. It highlights another component of #WhatMakesKWGreat … the great job Claire has done building our small, rural school band into a program that is highly respected across the state!…So if you’re looking for a break from Netflix this is great listen and should make everyone feel good about being part of our K-W Team!"
Hosts Luckhardt and Mariska wrote in the episode description that they traveled to "rural Minnesota, Kenyon-Wanamingo School District to speak with a passionate music educator and band director by the name of Claire Larson."
Along with the episode description, they also included a little bit about her background:
Claire grew up in Aurora, Illinois, where she was part of a vibrant band program. She graduated from the St. Olaf College with a degree in K-12 instrumental music education. She also earned a master’s in music education from the University of Minnesota. Claire student taught in Farmington, Minnesota and started her career in North Minneapolis at Patrick Henry High School. She also taught ins New Prague and Brooklyn Center before landing in her current position in Kenyon-Wanamingo in 2010 where she teaches grades five through 12.
"After spending just a few hours with Larson it became very clear that she is an innovator and risk taker," they wrote. "She has enlisted an entire community in the pursuit of education. I say education because she is very interested in the whole student through her subject matter of music."
The episode also includes excerpts from Larson's students at all age levels and her administrator.
Luckhardt and Mariska said of the students excerpts, "These interviews were recorded independently from one another with remarkable similarity. Clearly everyone; students, faculty and administration in Kenyon-Wanamingo are on the same page! …I hope that you enjoy this conversation as much as I did!"