...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will drop into the -20s tonight. Southerly
winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to
drop to around 40 below across much of Minnesota, and as cold as
the -30s in the metro and across western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for
the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

K9 Handler, Deputy Jim Goham was nominated to receive the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Letter of Recognition for going above and beyond the call to service. (Photo courtesy of Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office)
Please join us in thanking and congratulating each of people who received awards. Here is our first one:
On March 1, 2021 at 2:35 p.m., K9 Handler, Deputy Jim Goham was on duty patrolling the area of Hwy. 61 in Welch Township. Goham observed a car pass by his squad car that had duct tape covering the license plate. This alerted Goham to the possibility of criminal activity being involved with this vehicle.
Goham followed the vehicle for an extended period watching the occupant’s physical reactions inside the vehicle as he did so. He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle observing a male and female as the two occupants inside. Goham quickly learned the story they provided was false with the intentions of misleading him.
Goham could smell marijuana coming from the car, which gave him the authority to search it. Goham also observed many different items inside the car that looked out of place for the male and female occupants to possess. Goham remained professional throughout the stop. He applied different law enforcement, interview tactics to discover incriminating information about the occupants.
Before searching the car Goham learned there were dangerous hypodermic needle/drug paraphernalia inside and other evidence of Heroin use. He learned multiple items inside the car were stolen during a recent burglary within Goodhue County.
Deputy Goham showed the ability to recognize criminal activity through an equipment violation. He was able to utilize years of training and experience to legally recover multiple items that were recently stolen in a burglary and get those items back to the rightful owner. His actions demonstrated a Patrol Deputy going above and beyond the call to service and for that he is nominated to receive the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Letter of Recognition