One Kenyon-Wanamingo High School senior has received a Christiansen Music Scholarship paired with the Presidential Academic Award at St. Olaf College in Northfield and will further her education "on the hill" this fall.
Katie Van Epps, daughter of Scott Van Epps and Sarah Van Epps, shared the news of her commitment with the community last week. St. Olaf's website states its music scholarships are merit-based scholarships that are awarded to students with exceptional musical talent.
Since music has always been a part of Van Epps' life, she is excited to continue her music journey as an Ole and looks forward to her first day of band and rehearsals at St. Olaf.
She plans on double majoring in flute performance and either music education or something in the sciences. In order for Van Epps to become a flute performance major, she needed to play two solos that totaled about 10 minutes, play three scales, had an excerpt to choose from if she wanted and an option for piccolo as well. As a flute performance major, Van Epps said her primary focus will be practicing, performing and holding recitals.
Van Epps believes getting into the music program at St. Olaf has been her biggest accomplishment thus far.
"That was huge for me," added Van Epps.
Her music journey began with piano lessons from Judy Langemo in first grade. Once she got into middle school, Larson and K-W Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher were there to cheer her on. Larson later introduced Van Epps to Jill Mahr, a private flute instructor, who has also guided her on her musical journey.
Throughout high school as Van Epps thought of her future after graduation, she always knew she wanted music to be a part of her life and eventual career. There were also other things she had in mind, like the sciences or something with education.
Along with the high school band and choir, Van Epps has performed with the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphonies and Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestra. She's been an all-state musician for the last two years, in numerous honors bands throughout the state and received "Best in Site" awards every year in K-W's solo ensemble contests. Van Epps has also been featured as the youth soloist with the Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra. She is also a band and choir officer and is highly involved in the musicals at K-W.
Larson says Van Epps has elevated K-W's music program immensely and aside from her talent, she has a "heart of gold" and is always willing to mentor young musicians.
Van Epps has not only impacted the Music Department at K-W, but the K-W Music Department has left an impact on her.
She finds Larson and Schumacher incredibly inspiring, particularly given that they're in a field dominated by men.
"To see them thrive with so many students is remarkable to me," said Van Epps. "I've been to so many honor bands and a lot of conductors have been male. To come back to school to realize what I have as teachers is pretty amazing. They truly care for their students and I think that's really helped me a lot in my high school journey."
Van Epps also has been impacted by music. She says it's been a safe space for her and whenever she is down on herself, she turns to a variety of forms of music like flute music, piano pieces, voice pieces and ensemble pieces.
"I think music is where I put my gratitude," said Van Epps. "It's made life very enjoyable."
Though the last year has been difficult not being able to have the whole group singing together, Van Epps encourages young musicians to never give on their dreams and remember that "this too, shall pass."
"I've heard that a lot through my music career," said Van Epps. "Even when there isn't a pandemic, it's nice to hear that … When you put in the work and put in the detail, it will be worth it."