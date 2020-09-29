Top priority: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2021 Legislature? Why are you running for office?
Steve Drazkowski: I will work to restrain the role and shrink the size of government, while strengthening and increasing the role of individuals and families in our culture. Many politicians are attempting to replace freedom with socialism. I will be working in an opposite direction, fighting for freedom, individualism, and personal responsibility. This will include ending the unconstitutional powers that have been claimed, held, and abused by Governor Walz. We will need to rewrite our laws around peacetime emergencies outlined in Chapter 12 of Minnesota law, to make those sections of law constitutional moving forward.
The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021 with a looming shortfall due to the financial impact of COVID-19. What will be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
SD: Minnesota’s state government has grown over 50% in the past eight years. Our state government has been found to be wasting hundreds of millions of tax dollars every year in an array of programs including Medicaid, daycare welfare and numerous other health and human services programs.
Meanwhile, Minnesota citizens have been pummeled by our state’s response to COVID-19, resulting in many people losing their business, their jobs, and their savings. It’s time for government to yield. I will not be voting for any tax increases. Instead, I will be working to shrink this monstrosity of a government that has been created in this state.
COVID-19 resulted in dramatic changes to the delivery of education. What weaknesses in the system were highlighted by distance learning? Did we identify any best practices that should be incorporated in the post-pandemic era?
SD: Kids going to school face-to-face have a greater chance of dying from the flu or by getting run over by the school bus than they do COVID-19. We have laws that require face to face instruction and it’s time for schools and the Minnesota Department of Education to be following the law and offering it again, so we can get back to normal. Tim Walz’s misguided shell game that claims state control over local school districts needs to end. We need to allow local school districts to regain these decisions and educate the children of our communities in the best ways that they are able.
Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
SD: The lie of Obamacare has placed us in an era of skyrocketing health insurance costs. That was the wrong direction. We are in a hole and we need to stop digging. Fixing failed socialism with more government is the wrong answer. We need to bring personal responsibility and opportunity to the health insurance marketplace.
Making direct primary care easier for families would be a great start. Increasing incentives for personal medical savings accounts accompanied by catastrophic coverage is a great direction we should cultivate. We need to carve away at the 80 state mandated coverages that force people to pay for coverages that they know they will never use. Allow insurance to be bought and sold across state lines. Increase price transparency so that customers can shop for health care. There’s lots that we can do to start to recover from Obamacare’s destruction.
Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and prompted passage of legislation during the special session. Did the laws go far enough or too far? Should the Legislature take additional measures?
SD: In the area of police reform, we need to do what that bill did not do … remove the mandatory arbitration protections that prevent police administrators from holding the very few bad cops that we have, accountable. That will mean standing up to the public sector unions, something that Democrats have been unwilling to do.
In terms of public safety, we have a great deal of work to do. Blocking highways and knocking down statues by activists needs to stop, We need to create real consequences for the violent acts of members of Antifa and BLM. We need to support our police and allow them to do the job we have hired them to do. We need to back them up instead of questioning their integrity. The silent majority is finally speaking and that’s the group that I have been listening to the most.