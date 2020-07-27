The filing for Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board candidates, and both mayor and city council members for Kenyon and Wanamingo begins Tuesday, July 28 and closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Candidates must be an eligible voter, 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for 30 days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election.
For the School Board, affidavits of candidacy are available with the school district clerk at the district office at 225 Third Ave., Wanamingo, or by calling 507-789-7001 for an emailed copy. Those interested in completing filing at the district office are urged to call beforehand. The filing fee is $2. The four-year terms of School Board members, currently held by Jamie Sommer, James Jarvis and Rod Woock, are up for re-election.
In Wanamingo, Mayor Ryan Holmes' two-year term is up, along with two, four-year terms on the city council currently held by council members Jeremiah Flotterud and Stuart Ohr. Affidavits of candidacy are available at Wanamingo City Hall, 401 Main St., Wanamingo. The filing cost is $2.
The mayor of Kenyon, a two-year term, filled by Doug Henke after the late Mike Engel's passing last year, is up, as is Henke's former council seat filled by Tom Gard last fall, which has two years left. Council members Richard Nielsen and John Mortensen's four-year terms are also up re-election. An affidavit of candidacy for either of these seats can be picked up at Kenyon City Hall, 709 Second St., Kenyon. Cost is $2 to file.