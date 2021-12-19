Kenyon City Council's Dec. 14 regular meeting will be the last in the term for Councilor Tom Gard, as he announced his resignation from the council seat for personal reasons.
His resignation will be effective Jan. 1, 2022. The City Council will discuss filling the open seat at its next meeting, Jan. 11, 2022, until a special election can be held next November.
Gard ran in a special election for a two-year term in November 2020 and was elected in the council's special election with 98.6% of the vote, 856 total.
During the time for council and staff general comments at the Dec. 14 meeting, Gard thanked the city of Kenyon and citizens of Kenyon for the opportunity to be elected to the City Council position.
"I've had the honor of working with some great people — very talented, very knowledgeable, and I've had the privilege of helping Kenyon work through problems and come up with solutions," said Gard.
He told the council the progression of the current problem he is facing is making it more and more difficult for him to stay on.
"I don't feel as though I'm giving the councilor's due credit," said Gard. "I'm giving you guys as much as I can. I'll miss working with all of you guys; you're all wonderful."
Following Gard's announcement, councilors Mary Bailey and Molly Ryan shared heartfelt comments with Gard and wished him all the best.
Sad to hear of Gard's departure from the council, Councilor Dan Rechtzigel also commended Gard for his contributions to the city and pointed out his heart is there for Kenyon.
"You see things so reasonably, and you put in the work, give good thought to the issues. I totally understand where you're coming from, though, but I want to thank you for your time on the council. We're going to miss you on here, and I wish you all the best," said Rechtzigel to Gard during the meeting.
City Engineer Derek Olinger also wished Gard well and reflected on the enjoyable times he's had working with him.
Gard thanked all for their kind words and applauded Mayor Doug Henke and City Administrator Mark Vahlsing for the "wonderful" job they are doing and said to keep up the good work.
Vahlsing responded, saying, "I'll really miss working with you. You're a hoot. I'll miss you a lot. God bless you and good luck with everything."
Echoing what city staff and councilors already said, Henke added Gard brought a new fresh, breath of air to the city council meetings.
"We have prayers for you Tom," said Henke.