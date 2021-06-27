Wanamingo residents and those in the surrounding communities will be able to celebrate the Fourth of July as they have in years past.
After last year's scaled back/mostly canceled celebration, the 2021 festivities will go out in full force in Wanamingo beginning Friday.
The Fourth of July weekend kicks off with the annual rib feed from 4 to 8 p.m. at Blondie's Butcher Shop. Live music from Willie B's Blues Band will end the evening from 8 to 11 p.m. at JB's Tavern.
Activities ramp up Saturday with the Booster Club's Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. at JB's Tavern and a traditional honor flag ceremony from 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Field. Even though there have been volleyball tournaments in the past, this is the first time the Kenyon-Wanamingo Booster Club will organize the event. The Wanamingo Fire Department Picnic and Dance takes place from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Entertainment will be courtesy of the "Polka Dots" and "Shirts and Skins."
For some members of the Wanamingo community like Tina Leininger, Workout 24/7-Fitness Facility manager, two events that take place prior to the Fourth are her personal favorites — the fireman's dance is in the top spot, with the BBQ at Blondie's Butcher Shop a close second.
Leininger said she is really looking forward to seeing all of the people in Wanamingo during the Fourth of July weekend, especially since they weren't able to celebrate last year because of the pandemic.
"I really feel like people aren't taking events like this for granted. I expect to see a very lively town!" said Leininger.
Celebrating Independence Day
Fourth of July festivities begin Sunday at 9 a.m. with outdoor worship at Riverside Park hosted by Trinity and Wanamingo Lutheran Church. A horseshoe tournament is slated for 10:30 a.m. at Riverside Park, with more musical entertainment scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon where Jim Yngsdal and Out Behind the Barn Boys will perform under the water tower.
Food options will be available from vendors throughout the day, along with food and drink specials from JB's Tavern from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free mini cupcakes will be awarded to the first 500 customers at Flour Child Creations, which is celebrating its five-year anniversary. Free-will donations will be taken for the Marlene Malerich Scholarship Artists Foundation.
Yard games for all ages, sponsored by the Wanamingo Commercial Club, will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Leininger, a member of both the Commercial Club and Wanamingo Lions Club, said families are welcome to come and play life-sized Connect 4, Jenga, tic-tac-toe and Twister at their own leisure. Those looking to cool off in the pool can participate in the Wanamingo City Pool's free swim from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Wanamingo Lutheran Church's silent auction will be held from noon to 4 p.m. by the Community Center, and sundaes, cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones will be served by the Lion's Club from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at 2nd Shift. Lion's Club Treasurer Bev Jacobsen says popcorn and hot dogs also be available during the fireman's dance. The Zumbrota Band will provide music at 1 p.m. on Main Street by the bus station.
In particular, Jacobsen enjoys seeing the children who participate in the weekend's festivities, and how excited they are for the parade and goodies to eat throughout the day. She sees the festivities as a place to see others who you may not see on a regular basis or for some, in two years.
"We get people from all over, it's really fun, it's just not Wanamingo," said Jacobsen. "The state fair isn't the only place you have a great-get together. You gotta come!"
At 2:30 p.m., the grand parade will commence in Wanamingo's downtown area, followed by a bean bag tournament at JB's Tavern. The Fire Department water fight will be held at 4 p.m. at the Fire Hall, where department staff string up a barrel on a cable, and participants vie for the win by pushing it back and forth with the stream from a fire hose.
The festivities will conclude with fireworks at dusk.