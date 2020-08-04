The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with three unsolved infant deaths.
In 1999, a newborn Caucasian baby girl was found by a fisherman, wrapped in a towel and floating in the water near Red Wing, according to an Aug. 3 press release from the sheriff's office.
In December 2003, a newborn Caucasian baby boy was found washed ashore on Lake Pepin near Frontenac. On the evening of Dec. 6, 2003, the beach had been walked and the infant was not present. The following afternoon, the body of the infant was found on the beach. It is unknown where the baby had been placed in the water or how long it was in the water prior to its discovery.
Through other DNA testing that was done during the mid-2000s, it is believed that the 1999 and 2003 infants are related through maternal family, and share one parent.
In 2007, the body of a badly decomposed newborn girl was found in the marina at the Treasure Island Casino. This baby is described as Native American or Hispanic, and unrelated to the first two, but the details are eerily similar. It is unknown where the infant was placed in the water or if she was born alive.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is working close with Parabon Snapshot DNA Analysis on a genetic genealogy report for the baby girl found in 1999. Genetic genealogy compares the baby girl’s DNA to databases which contain DNA from other volunteer participants. These genealogy investigations can be very complex and expensive with costs reaching approximately $5,000 per case.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office has committed to funding the genetic genealogy for the first baby girl and are asking for assistance in raising $10,000 to help cover the cost for the baby boy and second baby girl.
An account has been set up with JusticeDrive to assist in fundraising efforts. Anyone interested in donating to help solve these cold cases can visit justicedrive.org.
Donations exceeding the $10,000 target will go to help solve other Goodhue County cold cases.
Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 651-385-3155.