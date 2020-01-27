On Monday afternoon, Kenyon-Wanamingo English and music students got an opportunity that gave them an inside look on the music industry.
As part of a week-long events in the Faribault area sponsored in part by the Paradise Center for the Arts and the Minnesota State Arts Board, Chris Koza and his band performed at the Middle/High School auditorium as a way to bring students together with performing artists.
One thing students may have appreciated more than the interactive performance was an opportunity to put their creativity to the test, as a class on lyric and song-writing was also presented that day. Koza and his band lead a workshop to help students express themselves creatively through music.
Students were given a packet with questions and information to help them get started on writing a song. It began by instructing students to think of their favorite bands, artists or composers, as well as their favorite songs. Once they answered those questions, they were challenged to describe what rhythms, instruments, vocals or lyrics drew them to that particular song or band. The next question asked students about their writing history, whether it be in the form of a song, poem, story or skit.
To help establish the song's concept, students were faced with a task of brainstorming different ideas for what their song could entail, including a possible song title, friends, family, favorite foods, places, experiences, sports or any other inspiring items.
Koza returned to K-W Wednesday to follow-up on what the band, choir and ninth-grade English students learned Monday. He also encouraged them to reach out to any member of his band via email, phone or Facebook in the future to answer questions or to read through a song a student created.
English and music teachers took this event as an opportunity to incorporate lyric and song-writing into the classroom.
Song writing as a narrative
Although some students in English teacher Rebecca Kunesh's ninth grade class crossover into music classes, she says that she wanted to give this opportunity to all freshman because it allows to them to have a freedom with their voice, which will be helpful in the long run.
The ninth grade students started writing narratives — a written account of connected events otherwise known as a story — at the beginning of the school year. Kunesh challenged the students to think of ideas that capture someone else's story. They have been working on and off since then to find something that is an experience worth noting or carries an emotional link to it. Kunesh says that this event was a good way of incorporating everything the class has learned so far as a way to piece everything together. On Tuesday, the students listened to different types of music for inspiration before they began writing a song using the information filled out earlier in the packets.
While focusing on the poetic or lyric aspect of music production, students were challenged to use rhyme and meter, in which meter gives poetry or music a pleasant sound, all while conveying a message either through an experience or a theme as a collection of things coming together in a creative way.
Learning the structure of a song
In Stephanie Schumacher's choir classes Friday, students spent the time allotted learning about song structure.
To many students' surprise, creating their own music was tricky. Schumacher also talked to the class about how pop-music lyrics are put together in a formula with a verse, followed by the chorus, another verse and chorus and in some cases, adding a bridge in the mix. In pop music, the chorus is typically the repeated part of the song, while the verse goes more in depth of what the song is about. The bridge offers a break from the repetition of the verse and the chorus. The bridge has the flexibility to be a variation of something that has already happened in the song of something new.
Following the formula similar to pop-music, students worked in small groups and looked at music they enjoy listening to. It was up to them to decide if that song fit into that specific formula. Schumacher says that while the formula may be a good fit for some students, it doesn't have to be used by everyone.
"We talked a lot about how you can use that as framework, but when you are writing a song you aren't required to use it," said Schumacher. "Some of us like to have a box to put things in, so having that as a starting point was helpful for some kids."
Schumacher says that this is a good opportunity to push students out of their comfort zones by having to create something original. It's also helped her realize that it may be something to expand on in the future, as opposed to redoing the same music.
"The first thing they did [after I introduced it] was Google 'What's a good song lyric.' It's tough for them, it's even tough for me," said Schumacher with a smile. "It's even tougher for the kids who are 12 and 13, but I think this stuff is good for everyone."