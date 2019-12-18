Lynda Barrett, a paraprofessional at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools, has been nominated as the Minnesota Staff Member of the Year.
K-W 7-12 Principal Matt Ryan made the nomination.
Barrett began working for K-W Schools in 2013 and is beginning her seventh year in the district.
“Lynda is a paraprofessional who supports students and our school in many different ways. Lynda has multiple supervision roles throughout the day which she effectively manages in large part due to her positive and even-tempered approach with students,” Ryan wrote in his recommendation.
“She has a great connection with the students she works with in the classroom and is an excellent support person for many students academically. She is able to build a positive relationship with the many different personalities she works with every day.
“A successful paraprofessional needs to be flexible and Lynda is exactly that! Lynda has been very flexible in filling whatever role she is asked to serve. She has worked with students Pre-K through grade 12 and is always willing to support where needed! Thank you Lynda for all you do!”