At the March 10 Kenyon City Council meeting, three Toward Zero Death Coordinators updated the council on the work they do.
Southeast Minnesota Regional TZD Coordinator Jessica Schleck said Minnesota TZD works to create a culture where traffic deaths and serious injuries are no longer acceptable through implementation of the four e's: education, emergency medical and trauma services, enforcement and engineering.
The Minnesota TZD website states changing driver behavior is the focus of traffic safety education efforts. It is not enough for drivers to understand the "rules of the road." Drivers must be motivated to change their driving habits.
The goal of the Toward Zero Deaths program is to reduce not just crashes, but road injuries and fatalities. That means when a crash occurs, fast, efficient, and coordinated emergency response is critical. Ensuring compliance with traffic laws is a major component in changing driver behavior and reducing unsafe driving practices. Modifying or reconstructing roadways can be challenging and time consuming. A careful evaluation of road characteristics is the key to a solid investment in public safety.
Following the introduction of TZD operations, Schleck said when TZD began in 2003, they were seeing an increase in traffic-related deaths, as 655 people died on Minnesotan roads alone. While in 2018, there were 381 deaths, with preliminary numbers of 2019 showing 364 — a 44% reduction in deaths since TZD's work began in Minnesota.
Although TZD has done a lot of work to decrease traffic-related deaths, Schleck said recent years have been stagnant in terms of traffic fatalities.
"We need to continue to do good work and educate the public," Schleck in an effort to end the plateau. "We need to change the way people view traffic safety."
Schleck said 93% of the time driver error is a contributing factor in crashes. He added since car traffic is an essential part of the economy, it brings the need for everyone to realize that safety priorities over convenience, in order to eliminate traffic fatalities.
Kenyon Police Officer Mike Nguyen said he serves as the TZD coordinator for Kenyon and coordinates enforcement efforts with partners on the county, city or state level.
"It's a joint effort," Nguyen said. "We come together and enforce all the traffic laws to help make the roadways better. That's my job for Kenyon, [to] keep people safe."
TZD State Director Scot Edgeworth ensured the council TZD's goal isn't to write tickets, it's to save lives by changing people's thoughts on how they operate.
"It's gets personal what we've seen over the years. We get very passionate about what we do," Edgeworth said. "Pretty much in Minnesota a person a day dies."
Nguyen said TZD's next campaign is to enforce drivers to wear seat belts, which begins in April. Since Kenyon receives a lot of traffic entering the city from neighboring areas, it will be one of the top cities focused on throughout Goodhue County, which includes the city and surrounding areas of the city, like townships.
Council member Dan Rechtzigel asked the TZD coordinators what the statistics were for seat belt use and the answer he was given left him shocked.
Edgewoth said in various areas, drivers are generally doing "pretty good," and across that state 94% of drivers wear seat belts. However, the "significant" part of that high statistic is that 50% fatalities are caused by drivers who don't buckle up.
In Goodhue County, Schleck said for categories such as seat belt usage, distracted driving, impaired driving and speeding, they are above the state levels in all four categories.
"We are doing a lot of great work, but we've still got more work left to do," Schleck said. "Our goal is to get to zero, and zero is attainable, but it'll take your help to get us there."