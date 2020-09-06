With the calendar turning to fall, Rice County farmers remain optimistic about a strong harvest this fall, but as the COVID-19 pandemic brings down prices, lagging markets continue to be a cause for concern.
In contrast to 2018 and 2019, which both saw less than ideal growing conditions and markets, farmers entered 2020 with strong hopes for both a strong harvest and a market rebound, thanks in large part due to resolution on the trade front.
In January, President Donald Trump gave U.S. approval to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade agreement. Just two weeks before signing USMCA, Trump struck a “Phase One” trade deal with China. The agreements brought an end to costly, high-stakes trade conflicts between the U.S. and its three largest trading partners. In 2017, the U.S. exchanged nearly $1.7 trillion in goods with those three countries.
With optimism running high and spring weather good, farmers planted a robust crop. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual acreage report, Minnesota farmers planted 8.1 million acres of corn, and 7.4 million acres of soybeans. In total, that was about 8% more soybeans and 4% more corn than last year. Nationally, the increase was about 3% for corn and 10% for soybeans, with this fall’s soybean crop set to be the third largest in U.S. history.
The state’s latest Crop Progress and Condition Reports show an overall picture that remains strong for growers. Corn and soybean maturation remains well ahead of last year’s pace, and approximately 80% of corn and soybeans were rated good to excellent by farmers.
Rice and Steele counties’ University of Minnesota Agriculture Extension Educator Claire LaCanne said that although some local farmers have faced issues with sudden death syndrome in soybeans, the county remains on pace for a strong and timely harvest.
“The crops are looking really great overall,” she said. “The harvest should be in full swing very soon, as things dry up a little.”
Local soybean growers have gained a particular boost from the trade deal with China, because of China’s large appetite for soy products. China previously accounted for roughly 60% of local soybean purchases, but shifted to Brazilian soybeans amid the trade conflict.
Supporters said it could increase America’s agricultural exports to $50 billion and its overall exports by $200 billion, although the deal only includes fixed targets for this year and next. So far, China’s strong commitment to the deal is surprising some local growers.
“Real good demand from China recently that’s helped rally the soybean rally,” said Northfield area farmer Bruce Peterson, a former President of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. “We’re not back where we were at the beginning of the year, but we’re not far from it either.”
Peterson added that China’s purchases of corn have helped to boost prices as well. Still, reduced demand for ethanol hit the corn market hard and it hasn’t fully recovered, said fellow Northfield area farmer Mike Peterson.
In addition to a short but costly oil price war, oil prices have been driven down by decreased demand due to the pandemic. Even before COVID-19 hit, Mike Peterson said that demand was hurting from waivers granted by the EPA to exempt small refineries from biofuel mandates.
Locally, the expected harvest remains reasonably strong, though some farmers lost a portion of their crops to hail. Rice County Farmers Union President Steven Read said the brunt of the blow has been felt by local vegetable farmers, particularly those in the Northfield area.
Sogn Valley Farms, located just west of Dennison, was hit especially hard, suffering roughly $100,000 in hailstorm damage. To help them, Faribault-based hot sauce company Cry Baby Craig’s purchased their damaged peppers to make a special limited edition hot sauce, with all proceeds going back to the farm.
While the generosity of Cry Baby Craig’s may be helping Sogn Valley, Read said there’s no real federal support program to help smaller speciality farms like theirs recover. Instead, he said that what little assistance exists has largely gone to larger producers.
Local livestock and hog farmers have also taken it on the chin due to COVID-19. The pandemic has shut down meatpacking plants across the state, putting additional strain on an already underserved industry and forcing some farmers to put down some hogs.
David Bau, a University of Minnesota Extension educator, said that while markets have continued to go sideways for hogs, livestock prices are now rising dramatically. However, dairy prices have fallen due to uncertain demand.
With most Minnesotans eating at home as much as 80% of the time, producers who were traditionally able to rely on strong demand from restaurants and schools have had to shift — a particular challenge for the growing number of small farmers throughout the region.
Drought has also been an issue. While Rice County has had just enough rain to keep the crop healthy, Mike Peterson said that it’s been a bit drier than ideal, reducing the projected harvest somewhat. However, he noted that southwest Minnesota has been hit harder by drought.
In addition, a massive windstorm known as a “derecho” that swept through Iowa last month caused mass damage to an estimated 37.7 million acres of farmland, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
While weaker harvests have helped to boost prices some, Mike Peterson said that unless exports increase at a dramatic rate, it won’t be enough to make the economics work for many area corn and soybean growers.
“Given the prices and inputs, most farmers need an enormous crop to get it to cash flow,” he said. “Our only hope for prosperity is to produce a lot and that seems to be the worst thing we can do economically.”