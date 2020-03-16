On Saturday, youth of all ages will have the opportunity to not only test their scavenging skills, but also to test their luck.
In replace of the 40-year-old annual tradition, Carriage and Cutter Day, Mary Bailey, owner of Mary's Rustic Rose in Kenyon says Kenyon Park and Rec and Kenyon Area Business Association (KABA) are sponsoring a St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt.
"It's something here for the kids to have fun," said Bailey of the scavenger hunt. "Part of the thing with Kenyon is that there isn't a whole lot of stuff for kids to do."
Park and Rec is also hosting a party bus Saturday evening to raise funds for potential projects like connecting the three parks in town, purchasing new chairs at the pool, moving the volleyball nets up to Depot Park for potential tournaments during Rose Fest and hosting fun events for kids to take part in like the scavenger hunt. The bus will bring participants from Kenyon to Wanamingo, Zumbrota and back to Kenyon for an evening of dancing.
Following Carriage and Cutter Day exit last year, members of Kenyon Park and Rec began brainstorming ideas to hold a new event around February, the same time of the year as Carriage and Cutter Day was, as a way to bring people into the area.
Park and Rec members already have plans in store for next year to make the event even bigger and bringing in some activities during Carriage and Cutter Day like a silent auction hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary, a 5K and a parade.
Bailey said the timing of this event may also help increase attendance since some days in February brought cold temperatures during Carriage and Cutter Day.
In the last several years, the Carriage and Cutter Day parade has been called off twice due to snow, cold or ice. Participation and attendance of the event were heavily dependent on the weather.
Bailey answered our questions below to provide you with all the information you need to know about attending the first St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt.
Q: Who is the hunt intended for?
A: Whatever aged youth/children find an interest in it
Q: When does it start?
A: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21
Q: How long will it last?
A: However long it takes the first person to find the pot of gold
Q: Where does it take place?
A: All around the main street of Kenyon
Q: Where do we meet?
A: The Kenyon Ambulance Garage, where you will be given your first clue and rules for the game.
Q: What is the objective?
A: The leprechauns have lost their "gold and goodies." Be the first to figure out and follow the clues and you get to keep the pot of goodies for yourself.
Q: How does it work?
A: The clues will send you around town. At each destination you will grab a special medallion and be able to read the next riddle. Bags will be handed out for you to keep your stash of medallions in. Read the riddle and find out where you need to go next. Once you figure out what the riddle means and collect a medallion, you go to the next place and solve the next riddle, until you are lead to the last destination where the pots of gold are.
Q: What do we win if we find all the medallions first?
A: Pots of gold will be awarded to the first three lucky winners, but other prizes will be awarded for those coming in close behind.
Q: Is it a family event?
A: Parents are encouraged to come help younger kids. Keep in mind that the game involves walking around town, crossing streets and going into local businesses for clues.