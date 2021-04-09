From organizing various community events, enhancing parks and planning trails, the Kenyon Park & Rec Board continues to look to better the city and offer opportunities for its residents.
In order to stay active, residents are needed to fill seats on the board. Currently, the board is looking for three individuals to apply and serve on the Kenyon Park & Rec Board. Meetings are typically held at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month at Kenyon City Hall.
The seven-member board serves as an advisory capacity to the Kenyon City Council, covering the areas of city parks, trails and the pool. Members are appointed by the City Council and are asked to serve for three terms.
Members, City Administrator Mark Vahlsing says are generally city residents interested in preserving and providing park opportunities.
Vahlsing finds serving on the Board a good way for residents to be involved in planning future projects and events, along with having input on the operation of city parks and pools. When applicable, members can also advise the city on recreation programs and projects at the Kenyon Pool.
While it can be difficult for smaller communities to keep volunteers on various board/committees, Vahlsing said there is usually quite a bit of interest in this type of board. Other areas where residents can serve in the community are on the Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority (EDA), Public Utility Commission, Library Board and Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). Appointments are traditionally made at the first City Council meeting of the new year.
Though the city doesn't host many recreation programs as larger areas like Faribault and Owatonna do, Vahlsing says they focuses on issues and operations of city parks and the pool. In previous years, the board has been involved in the city's festivals like Carriage and Cutter, Christmas in Kenyon and Rose Fest, along with 5Ks, wine tastings and holiday lighting contests. Members have also coordinated a broom ball league in previous winters.
In place of the 40-year-old annual tradition, Carriage and Cutter day, a St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt with Kenyon Area Business Association (KABA) and Party Bus was slated for last March, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. The party bus event was intended to raise funds for potential projects like connecting the three parks in town with trails, purchasing new chairs at the pool and moving the volleyball nets up to Depot Park for potential tournaments during Rose Fest, and hosting events for kids to take part in like the scavenger hunt.
Though some of the board's plans have been hindered from the pandemic, members are look ahead at what's to come.
Long-range projects on the Board's radar are creating trails within the city for residents to walk or bike and the Nielsen Memorial Preserve. Vahlsing explains the board provided input to Goodhue County on the future of the park, located in the southern part of Kenyon, and help in developing its master plan.
Other parks in the city the board oversees include Depot Park, at First Street and Washington with a municipal swimming pool, picnic tables, outdoor grills, a historic railroad depot building available for rent and lots of playground space; along with Riverside Lower Park, also at First Street and Washington with lower park along the Zumbro River, large picnic shelter, wooded trails and a disc golf course.
In 2013, the board developed plans to build Trondheim Park at the end of Fawn Run, equipped with a playground and picnic tables, near the community garden.