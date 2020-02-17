Gov. Tim Walz issued a statewide proclamation marking Feb. 26 as School Bus Driver Appreciation Day to recognize the “worthy professionals” for their work.
After Lorin Pohlman of Held Bus Services, submitted similar proclamations to the city of Wanamingo and Kenyon, the local areas will also acknowledge that day. A proclamation was also submitted to the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board, which will act on the proclamation at its Monday meeting.
To acknowledge the bus driver shortage school districts in the state are facing, the Minnesota School Bus Operator Association set out to identify drivers coming from a unique background. After the MSBOA reached out to Held Bus Service, Pohlman identified and interviewed two of Held's drivers, one who was Dave Hellstern.
Hellstern will be recognized at the School Bus Driver Appreciation Day press conference Feb. 26. MSBOA officials felt his emotion-driven story was compelling.
They also selected a young man from Detroit Lakes, who represents the other end of the spectrum. MSBOA officials say that Hellstern will have two to three minutes to talk about his career, what he likes about it, why he does it and why it’s a good career, mainly focusing on something encouraging that will inspire others to be school bus drivers at the press conference.
Hellstern says he still can't quite figure out what to think of his recognition of an "extraordinary Minnesota bus driver."
A 'low stress load'
After 46 years of working in healthcare, Hellstern says he was ready to retire. Although he retired in spring 2018, his plans soon changed. Hellstern says that he ran into one of his wife's classmates, who jokingly told him that he had no business spending all his extra time alone doing yard work. That's when his friend recommended that Hellstern drive a van, part-time, for Held Bus Service.
When Hellstern went in to talk to Jon Held, owner of Held Bus Service, Held admitted that he really needed another bus driver. Even though Hellstern wasn't planning on becoming a bus driver, he began going through the process of getting the license/permits required to be a bus driver, while driving one of the vans on a part-time basis.
He drives an early morning route with the van, along with an afternoon bus route on a daily basis. Hellstern enjoys being able to receive the opportunity to give back to the community, something he wasn't able to achieve with his demanding career. He also finds connections to the industry in other ways, since he rode a bus every day to school until he graduated high school and always appreciated his drivers. Hellstern also recalls joking around with his father-in-law, who was known to take on several part-time jobs, to save him a part-time job driving buses when he retires.
"It's been fun, it's very part-time," said Hellstern. "I enjoy the camaraderie of the group, and being the rookie. There's no end of resources"
Along with the camaraderie, Hellstern is thankful for the group of students who ride his bus, adding that he's even learned the names of some of the students' dogs. Getting to spend more time enjoying nature is another favorite of Hellstern's, since it allows him to receive an inside look on wildlife through seeing animals like deer, turkeys and pheasants roaming the woods and fields of the rural area.
Pohlman writes in Hellstern's story submitted to the MSBOA, "Dave's faith is strong, and he describes being a school bus driver [as] 'living out [his] gratefulness for [his] bus driver as a rider, many years back.' I guess what goes around, comes around!"
Misconceptions among the industry
Hellstern says the shortage of bus drivers may lie in the perception that driving a school bus is more difficult and challenging than it actually is. In reality, Hellstern says by the time kids get to high school, they are either driving themselves to school or riding with an older sibling. There are moments when young people have to be young people, but the negative perception isn't necessarily how it goes.
"I am pleased with and encouraged by having a bus full of kids [on the activity bus], no matter the sport," said Hellstern. "Seeing the number of young people balancing academics with sports … it's fun seeing them interacting on the bus … instead of watching them play games inside the gym or reading about them in the paper … I get a backseat look of the entire picture."
To encourage others to be school bus drivers, Hellstern notes that there is a great amount of flexibility, especially for part-time drivers. It's not like working at a convenience store, where your shift is your shift, no matter what. He says it doesn't take much time, and depending on the route, it is typically a 90-minute spurt, with the exception of activity shuttles after school which may run a little longer.
"It's a nice job that doesn't have to take up your entire day," said Hellstern.