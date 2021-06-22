From asters, coneflowers, day lilies, hostas, peonies, geraniums, marigolds, petunias and dahlias — a variety of popular annual/perennial flowers can be found in Minnesota gardens.
Flower/garden enthusiasts looking to learn more about six local gardens will enjoy the Kenyon Area Historical Society’s Garden Tour from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. While the tour is already set, attendees must determine the reasoning for the names of the gardens.
Organizer Cora Lee Monroe says each garden’s name is unique to its location/type of plants in it. The names are The School House Rock, Deer Not Welcome Here, Large and Small, Garden Renovation, Rock of Ages and On Golden Pond gardens. Monroe hints that an extra stop on the tour will be available at The School House of Rock garden if attendees are interested.
Attendees curious to find out where these six gardens are located, and what connection it has to its name are encouraged to reserve a $5 ticket by calling 507-789-6399, 612-756-4687, or contact Kevin Anderson at 507-789-6835.
Those who simply enjoy learning about others’ landscaping projects, or are interested in socializing with others are invited to attend.
On the day of the tour, reserved tickets can also be picked up/purchased at the Gunderson House. Monroe invites the public to take a look at the different plant/flower varieties planted along the Gunderson House at anytime. Though it’s not officially part of the garden tour, Monroe says attendees are more than welcome to see them at that time as well.
Something traditionally held in previous years, Monroe said the garden tours took place at one time during Rose Fest. Previously organizing the event in the past, this year as one of several Kenyon Area Historical Society Board of Directors, she decided to start it up again.
After completing some extensive work on the Gunderson House with others several years ago, Monroe said she planted numerous bulbs last year in the House’s flower beds. As someone who enjoys being outside working and gardening, Monroe appreciates what others have creaated. Since she planted so many bulbs last year, Monroe figured it would be a good time to put a garden tour together.
With the idea in her head, Monroe began driving around town, surveying other people’s gardens to find memorable, diverse areas. She then asked those residents in they’d be interested in participating.
When Monroe asked one participant, Heidi Haugen, if she wanted to join, Haugen was all for it.
Haugen, an avid gardener like Monroe, wanted to offer her garden for the tour to help support the Historical Society’s fundraiser. With many perennials and annuals in flower gardens beginning to reach their peak blooming period, the garden tour is a good opportunity to explore. Haugen, said she offered to take part in the Historical Society’s fundraiser for support. As someone who enjoys gardening, Haugen said she particularly prefers plants that don’t require a lot of maintenance, and things that hold shape/color well and show well in the winter. Currently, she is also exploring different types of grasses, something she hasn’t done before.
The Kenyon resident is especially looking forward to taking the tour herself, as she finds it fun to seek new ideas from others’ gardens.