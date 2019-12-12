The Wanamingo City Council adopted its 2020 budget at a regular meeting held Monday, Dec. 9.
The overall levy is proposed to increase 6.85% from $730,000 to $780,000.
At a budget meeting in July 22, the council first considered setting a preliminary 2020 levy 6.85% higher than 2019's final figure. The council passed an initial 2020 levy and 2020 budget at the Aug. 12 meeting. Suggested changes from the July 22 meeting were incorporated into the budget.
Some factors behind the increase include the purchases of Fire Department equipment, repairs to the cabin at Riverside Park and crack sealing.
There is also an added expense of $2,980 due to the upcoming election in 2020. About $20,000 will be budgeted for crack sealing projects under capital expenditures. The log cabin at Riverside Park will need holes sealed from the bats, along with the replacement of doors and windows, which could add $5,000 to the budget. Personnel expenses will also rise along with the addition of a new maintenance worker position which will add $22,000 to $31,500 in new expenses to the general fund, along with a 3% pay raise for other employees.
Some extra revenue will be received from local government aid, which increases from $246,049 to $261,747 in 2020. The council has also discussed raising the base fee and user fee for water and sewer services.
The city will also take on roughly $450,000 in debt in 2020 to pay for a street improvement project, which intends to reclaim six blocks of pavement and replace it with new material, leaving it with approximately $4.4 million in remaining debt by the end of the year. Nearly $600,000 of city funds will go toward paying off existing debt in 2020.
Goodhue County calculated the 2020 tax capacity numbers based on the proposed levy and new property valuations figured into tax capacity and taxable market values. The tax rate is proposed to go from 91.425 to 81.304 or a decrease of 10.121%.
In reference to the increase in the overall levy, City Administrator Michael Boulton said, "We are pretty low in terms of what actual costs are. We balanced what [the cities] needs are and tried to keep it from being too much of a burden on taxpayers."
The proposed levy increase will have a net decrease on tax rates, but home and business owners should expect to see increases in their city portion of their property taxes.
"The only thing that the city has control over is what the dollar amount of the levy will be," said Boulton. "We don't determine how that gets divided out among properties or what the value of properties comes out to."